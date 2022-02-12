The 1956-57 Fergus Falls Otter sports season was phenomenal, and other extracurricular activities such as band, choir and speech were exceptional.
John Hamlon, who currently lives in California, was a senior member of the Otter 8-0 football team in 1956, and a member of the FFHS basketball team that finished 27-1 in 1957.
Classmates are quick to point out that Hamlon also was an outstanding thespian.
“John was wonderful in drama and theater,” said my sister, Catherine Hintgen Siegmund, a classmate of Hamlon.
For Hamlon, the past few months have been a time for reflection, especially following the passing of his wife Kathi in August 2021.
“Truly, 1956-57 was an extraordinary year,” Hamlon said. “From my vantage point and recollection, the class of 1957 gave everything it had in every category, and it did so unselfconsciously.”
He said that academics, sports, music and other extracurricular activities were topnotch.
“Our class seemed to have an abundance of talent, but we owed much to our exceptional coaches and teachers,” Hamlon said. “They were leaders who had vision and the ability to challenge us students, whatever our class year, to greater heights than we thought possible.”
Adds Hamlon, “we were blessed to put it mildly. I was privileged to be there to witness it all. The word gratitude doesn’t quite cover my response over the last 65 years.”
Hamlon’s career
John Hamlon, after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966, as a captain and Vietnam veteran, received an MA in theology from the University of San Francisco.
His doctoral work in theology took place at the Graduate Theological Union, Berkeley.
“From then to the present, I’ve taught theology, philosophy and Christian literature classes,” Hamlon said, “as well as administered at the undergraduate and graduate levels.”
He is still teaching informal theology/philosophy/Christian literature classes (no tuition, no credit) to adults and young adults in the Sacramento/San Francisco Bay Areas.
“I’m having way too much fun,” he said, “and I don’t see any reason to dial it back.”
Peterson twins had a loving family
Much was written about Henning’s Peterson twins, mid-60s basketball stars, in 2019, when Henning won the Minnesota Class A basketball state title.
Those fun days at state, three years ago, brought back memories of the Peterson twins and Henning making it to the state semi-finals in 1966, during a one-class system. Henning lost to powerful Edina in three overtimes.
Three years ago, the present-day Hornets won the state title with a 67-42 win over North Woods. The victory came two years after losing teammate Jacob Quam in a car accident.
Peterson family accomplishments involved not only the Peterson twins.
Curt Peterson, the older brother of twins Bob and Dick, died Jan. 20, at the age of 90. He was just 13-years-old when his father, Alden, and step-mother, Ida, moved to Henning.
Alden and Ida purchased the local Gambles store. Henning’s gain was Ada’s loss.
The family was first headed to Ada to look into purchasing a business in that community. The family made a detour to look at the offer in Henning, and right away accepted the offer in the land of the Hornets.
Curt Peterson was a great athlete in his own right at Henning High School, starring in football and basketball. His 42-point game in the 1947-48 season was a single-game Henning record that stood until 1979, when Ross Greenwald scored 44.
Curt graduated in 1949, joined the Air Force and later worked for General Motors in California.
After retiring in 1995, he returned to Henning. His brother, Bob, also returned to Henning to live in his retirement years. Twin brother Dick lives in nearby Frazee.
Also surviving Curt are brothers Wayne in Henning and Jim who lives in Rochester.