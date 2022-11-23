What factors give a particular adaptation pedagogical value?
Adaptations, specifically film productions based on literary works, permeate virtually every facet of modern life. Although the contention that this translation of literature into cinema degrades and corrupts the former artform is a valid and widely discussed argument, the advent of motion pictures and the innovative realm of technology they herald presents artists with newfound methods for expression which have previously eluded the written word.
In this column I will examine both "Apocalypse Now" and Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 version of "Lolita" along with the literary works connected with each of these adaptations. I will discuss the factors which give both of these films immense pedagogical value while interpreting each as an adaptation along with the resulting rich ecosystems of valuable peripheral material created in the process. I will also investigate each entity simply as a work of film alone and highlight what makes these cinematic products pedagogically valuable as standalone motion pictures.
Literature, a realm almost defined by shared narratives and bricolage heritage, serves as a perfect conduit for the modern creativity we experience through films today. Joseph Conrad himself succinctly described his view regarding the objective of creative writing in 1897 with the visionary statement, “My task which I am trying to achieve is, by the power of the written word, to make you hear, to make you feel – it is, above all, to make you see." "Heart of Darkness" undoubtedly accomplishes this feat superbly, with a narratological method that entrances the reader and lends itself perfectly for subsequent reincarnation via motion picture. Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 war epic "Apocalypse Now" carries incalculable importance regarding the evolution of cinema and the profound cultural impact its legacy created. Viewing this masterpiece as an adaptation is a fruitful endeavour, as much can be gleaned and reimagined through studying the ways the filmic creation harkens back to Conrad’s 1899 morbid novella. Coppola reaches out to the viewer with a subtle yet strong lingering of the camera over early works of poetic and prosaic interpretations of "Heart of Darkness" found strewn among Colonel Kurtz’ temple quarters, further illuminating the cultural importance of Conrad’s turn of the century novella.
One of the factors that adds to the sheer brilliance found within Coppola’s film rests in his understanding and presentation of the atemporal nature of the narrative delivered by Marlow onboard the Nellie in "Heart of Darkness." While certain details are altered or omitted completely, the core fibers of the narrative remain and prove to be equally as terrifying. This perceived oral tradition, transferred upon paper, and ultimately viewed on screen confers the same soul of the message written published in 1899 and more than half a century later resists the confinement to a single style of media alone. The journey of man into the human condition, and finally himself, is simple and horrific. This journey is communicated equally as valuably through both author and director and producer. The timeless aspect of Conrad’s work is touched upon early in his novella, with Marlow mentioning the Roman conquest up the Thames. The motif of the nature of mankind serving as the greatest threat to humanity is a theme that resonates whether it is replicated through early modernist literature on the banks of the Thames or illustrated through cameras depicting one of the world’s most controversial wars. The ebb and flow of invasion and conquest is ancient and mentioned as a happening so regular and inexorable as to be related directly to the simple earthly laws and happenings of nature such as weather, tides, and currents. These core themes are why this novella served as such a perfect inspiration for further iterations. Whether in pre-industrial Britain, uncharted Africa, or the backwaters of Vietnam, the narrative finds purchase no matter what century it finds itself in.
The narratological structure used to deliver the story in Conrad’s work is another worthwhile entity when understanding the pedagogical significance of both the film and the source text. At first glance, the mediated narration between Marlow, who is telling the reader of his firsthand account of traveling up the mysterious African river, is so subtle it seems to disappear. This subtle relationship between the reader and the one ultimately conferring the tale allows the relationship between the two to dissolve, placing the reader directly in front of Marlow, and results in an astoundingly cinematic situation. Kubrick fosters this same misty relationship in "Apocalypse Now" by offering the narrator as the voice of combat sick Captain Willard. The exhausted special forces officer relays through a steady voiceover the careful plodding of himself and the river patrol boats crew up the unending river towards the infamous enigmatic Kurtz and an ever-quickening methodical jaunt into madness. This mediated style of delivery places the viewer among the crew of the Chief’s boat, and much like the novella, this presentation is elegantly subtle and serves to create an inescapable intimacy with the characters and the events that transpire.
Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 adaptation of "Lolita" proves to be quite a different study when attempting to understand the relationship between the film and the controversial novel on which it is based. Whereas the aforementioned adaptational relationship between "Apocalypse Now" and "Heart of Darkness" proved to be a case of symbiotic mutualism, the film "Lolita" does not foster such an environment. Fidelity to the course of events is immediately shattered and upended in the opening scene, when the unreliable narrator Humbert Humbert finally locates Clare Quilty and enters his mansion to kill him. This is a scene that the reader experiences within the final pages of Nabokov’s novel, and to reverse this sequence alters the resulting relationship between H.H. and the young nymphet Lolita in irreparable ways. Whereas the first and final words within the novel were "Lolita," the first and last utterances heard in the film were "Quilty," thus shifting the bulk of focused narrative to that of H.H. and the man who eventually stole the titular character away from the depraved stepfather. I argue that this artistic decision by Kubrick sullied the following story experienced on screen and resulted in an unrecognizable counterpart when held in reference to its source text. Although the immoral and illegal relationship between man and girl may be impossible and unethical to recreate through film, I posit that the reluctance to push beyond standard precedents established at the time of shooting strongly influenced the creation of a weakened and ineffectual cinematic product.
The very act of recreating "Lolita" through film and physically displaying the objectified version of the Dolores seemingly destroys Humbert’s deranged and hopelessly sordid idea of the perfect girl. While these adaptations had much to offer relating to the ongoing study of the relationship between an adaptations source and ultimate product, I argue that only "Apocalypse Now" was successful in properly honoring its source text. Through creating independent value as an iconic cultural product as a film, "Apocalypse Now" was able to transcend the notoriously difficult landscape of faithfully recreated a written work while still giving birth to unique meaning of its own creation.