In it's third season, with increased category options, Best of Otter Tail County 2022 kicked off in July, with the nomination round!
A recap from last year's Best of OTC contest showed a total number of 1,321 nominations tallied in the first round of the contest — all nominated by the general public.
The 2022 nomination number blew 2021 out of the water, with total nominations coming in at 12,513! Like in previous years, all nominations were made by the public and all nominations are businesses or individuals within Otter Tail County.
Next comes the voting round, which opens online Aug. 5. The voting round will be open through Aug. 27, and voters can submit votes on a daily basis. Voters do not need a subscription to Daily Journal in order to cast votes.
Winners are determined by highest number of public votes made online at fergusfallsjournal.com and will be first announced at the ticketed Best of Otter Tail County event at the end of September.
Winners will also be published in Daily Journal on Sep. 28, and will be available within the physical newspaper, e-edition or individually within the Daily Journal Media office.
