Why do you read the newspaper? What, exactly, is it that you navigate to our website or flip through the printed pages to read? City government? Comics? Opinion columns or editorials?
If you aren't a current subscriber, what kind of coverage would convince you that you would like to be? Human interest? Local business? Hot button topics?
The type of news and information that is important to you, is important to us, too! Just as society and life continues to change, we realize that the news industry also continues to change — topics of interest, how to access news, etc. Your insights will help us provide content in formats that you find beneficial.
With fake news all over social media, it is more important than ever to have a reliable news source. That is why we are here. Aside from our opinion columns, our writers report based off the information researched via interaction with other humans — not an internet search that could lead to all sorts of misinformation.
I feel it important to clarify that Daily Journal Media has very specific social media sites and a single website. Our news is currently shared via the following: fergusfallsjournal.com, Facebook @fergusfallsjournal, Instagram @fergusfallsjournal. (Are you seeing a trend here?) You can also communicate with us via NABUR at fergusfallsjournal.nabur.org, where you can even ask questions that we will research on your behalf!
Do we have mobile apps? You bet! You can download the Fergus Falls Journal app and NABUR app through your regular platforms!
Not only that, but subscribers and non-subscribers alike are welcome to sign up for our email newsletters, which can all be signed up for simply by entering your email address under your desired options at fergusfallsjournal.com/newsletters/.
Speaking of newsletters, one of the options is dedicated to area sports ... And Carl Hauser has a podcast, too! Check out our all of our sports offerings here: fergusfallsjournal.com/sports/.
We are delving into other realms of bringing you the news, too — livestream, video, even documentaries are coming in 2024!
All that said, I still want to know what you would like to see from us. We don't know unless you tell us, so throw it at me! Do you want more sports features, or do you prefer game recaps? Would you like to see us create a Snapchat or Tiktok? Do you know of an awesome event coming up that we should know about? Does your neighbor have an interesting story that should be told? Do you? Please tell us!
Are you a business that needs to get some marketing done? We have multiple avenues to help you promote yourselves! Just reach out!
There are so many ways to get in contact with our office. You can email me directly at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com and I will make sure that your message gets to the right place. For article insights and ideas, you can also email newsroom@fergusfallsjournal.com. (Bonus points if you email both the Newsroom and me!) You can hit up NABUR and ask your questions or post ideas! There's always the telephone, too!
So, how can we best provide news to the community? We want to know! Check out NABUR for some polls, email me or get in touch with us and let us know your feelings! Your opinion matters!
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor for Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she resides with her family.