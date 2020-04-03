Due to the freezing rain and snow The Daily Journal Friday, April 3 edition was late getting to the Post Office for Friday delivery. Friday’s edition will be available at all dealer locations Friday afternoon. If you are a subscriber you will receive your Friday, April 3 Daily Journal in the mail on Saturday, April 4.
