Each year, the West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) recognizes individuals or organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices that improve and protect Otter Tail County’s natural resources.
The 2019’s Outstanding Conservationist is Adam and Ashley Fronning of Underwood. They operate a grain farm raising mostly corn and soybeans. Adam has worked with NRCS and the SWCD to implement conservation practices on owned and operated land. Conservation practices include pest management, nutrient management, split application fertilizer, minimum tillage practices, erosion control practices, variable rate planting, and CRP. Adam is always willing to try something new and has started to look at the benefits of cover crops, grid sampling, and variable rate fertilizer applications within his operation. Adam believes each field should be treated individually as there is no one size fits all option.
