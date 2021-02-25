For the past 22 years, Annamarie Kohler Tabery has aided the residents of Otter Tail County (OTC) as a public health and WIC dietitian. Residing in the county near Wadena, she enjoys the outdoors by gardening and walking.
Q: What are your job duties?
A: I work with the WIC Program of OTC and I am the wellness coordinator for OTC employees.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: I work 24 hours per week — two days for WIC. Since COVID-19 began I am mostly working remotely and thus my contact with WIC families is over the phone — assessing eligibility, nutritional and high-risk status, and providing nutritional education and WIC benefits. Three days a month I work on worksite wellness opportunities for OTC employees.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Not knowing that I’ve made a difference in improving the lives of WIC families and OTC employees.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: Visiting with WIC families especially the children and coming up with creative wellness opportunities for OTC employees.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: Cooking and baking, gardening, walking, sudoku puzzles, Kung Fu San Soo, helping with Boy Scouts.
