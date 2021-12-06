Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Good Life Services Inc. (GLS) will be expanding their operations in downtown Fergus Falls. Good Life Services is a solutions-based company, advocating for the everyday rights of people with disabilities. One of those rights is the aspiration of employment and assistance in that pursuit. Their new location at 101 W. Lincoln Ave. will also serve as the administrative headquarters for Otter Tail County.
CEO Lesley Barry said, ““In Minnesota, all roads lead to home and this holds especially true for me. After being away for almost two decades, I returned to the area implementing the home- and community-based supports knowledge that I had gained, and determined that there was a need in Otter Tail County that could be fulfilled,” she continued. “Our team at Good Life Services Inc. is excited to move to our new downtown location and to make a lasting imprint in a community.”
Solely owned and operated by an all-women team, GLS has served people in the community with developmental disabilities and their families for nearly five years. They know that living a good life means different things to different people. For some, it may be living as independently as possible; for others, it simply means spending time interacting with the world around them. To assist those in need, GLS specializes in serving clients through in-home family support services and employment development with the addition of a brand-new resource center tailored for individuals seeking to gain employment.
GLS is actively seeking to employ people with a passion to help others succeed, build self-esteem, and become a valuable community resource. Employment includes training, flexible work schedules, benefits, mileage reimbursement, desirable starting pay, and the potential for other incentives. GLS is conducting walk-in interviews every Wednesday in December from 10 a.m.-noon for jobs that will begin in January 2022. Learn more and apply at goodlifeservicesinc.com/employment-opportunities/. Stay in-the-know via Facebook at @GoodLifeServicesForYou or on the web at goodlifeservicesinc.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone