Gov. Tim Walz had a very active week at the capitol and around the state. Walz and his team released their revised supplemental budget in addition to making some appointments.
On Mar. 15, the Walz administration announced the appointments of Timothy Carey and Jacob Kraus as District Court Judges in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District. These seats will be chambered in St. Paul in Ramsey County. The Commission on Judicial Selection also announced a vacancy in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Robert A. Awsumb. This seat will be chambered in St. Paul in Ramsey County.
On Mar. 16, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited Huntington Place in Brooklyn Park to highlight what a $100 million investment in safe and affordable housing would mean for Minnesotans. Under the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward, a $100 million investment in naturally occurring affordable housing would preserve and improve nearly 3,000 homes for Minnesotans across the state.
On Mar. 17, Walz released a revised supplemental budget. The revised series of supplemental budget proposals includes delivering up to $1,000 in direct payments to Minnesota families through Walz Checks. Walz states that the revision accounts for the recent economic forecast released last month by Minnesota Management and Budget, while continuing to make investments to expand economic opportunity, protect Minnesotans’ health and safety and support children and families.
The Commission on Judicial Selection also announced that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Thomas M. Fitzpatrick and will be chambered in the City of Anoka in Anoka County. The candidates include Jennifer Moreau, Kevin Mueller and Melissa Westervelt.
On Mar. 18, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Jay D. Carlson. This seat will be chambered in Moorhead in Clay County.
Walz also signed Chapter 38, HF 3175 into law, which repeals redundancies in township planning and zoning statutes.
