Tami Revering, Chelsea Beilhartz and Lynn Wolters are looking for help from the community to build a dog park. The city has already selected an area for construction and all that’s left are the funds to purchase materials — most importantly the fencing and gating, which are the first things required to begin work on the park.
The city is helping get the dog park started by donating some old fencing left over from the Delagoon Park softball field, a bench, four trees, old fire hydrants and the paved entrance, as well as helping to mow and maintain the park. Revering, who is on the Parks & Recreation Board, says, “They’re doing everything they can to try and help us but they’re tied up into the NP Park, they approved all of that funding.”
The park will be located on East Channing Avenue between LB Homes and Crossroads Church and will have two parts: a 1-acre area for larger dogs and a 0.3-acre area for smaller dogs. While the city is donating the fence, they are not providing fence posts. “I’m a mapping tech, so I kind of used the software that I work with to guesstimate how much it would be for fencing,” Revering says, estimating that the cost of getting the rest of the materials and installing the fence will be about $7,000. Once they get that amount, they can begin installation, hopefully in time for the spring thaw in April or May. “We’ll need volunteers for that, the city will put the concrete entrance, and I think they’ll probably have some guys helping, but putting (the fence) up will be volunteers,” Revering says.
In total, the group hopes to raise $13,000 so that they can purchase additional supplies and amenities such as a dog drinking fountain, bulletin board, signage, a waste bag dispenser and waste bags. “It would be really cool, if we do raise enough, to have more fancy agility courses,” says Revering, who is hosting the GoFundMe page for donations, titled City of Fergus Falls Dog Park.
The group also had a fundraiser on Oct. 14 at Outstate Brewing Company where they were able to raise about $600, and also had a dog costume contest for Halloween that helped raise about $80. “We’re thankful for the community support that we’ve gotten so far and we’ve seen it grow quite a bit over the last couple of months as well,” says Beilhartz.
Beilhartz, who owns Sweeties Ice Cream in Fergus Falls, is also hoping to sell dog treats for the holidays and get some help from the creative community. “There are different makers in the community that are wanting to donate proceeds of sales of merchandise toward the dog park,” she says.
Beyond helping local residents who want a place to socialize their dogs, Beilhartz sees the dog park as an opportunity to encourage interstate travelers to stop and see the city. “ I am one of those people where I have my dog and if I’m going somewhere, I will stop in a town that has a dog park and I typically end up also getting lunch or supper in the area that I stop,” she says. “I think having that on the map … that interstate traffic could hopefully bring some people in, if they want to stop and let their dogs run and hopefully they have some time to check out the town since they’re pulling in for that anyway.”
Revering, Beilhartz and Wolters are a little over halfway to their first $7,000 goal, allowing them to begin work on the fence. In addition to their GoFundMe page, there is also a Fergus Falls Dog Park Facebook page to find upcoming events, useful information and watch the park’s progress.
