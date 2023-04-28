Stay and play

Downtown Fergus Falls short-term rentals provide cost-effective lodging within walking distance to multiple amenities. 

Whether looking for a one-night stay, a weekend getaway or a few months-long rental, property owners in downtown Fergus Falls are making their mark on the short-term rental market through brands like Airbnb. With new stores, restaurants and added amenities like the Farmer’s Market at the Riverfront Pavilion within walking distance, downtown Fergus Falls is poised as a re-imagined downtown destination for professionals and travelers alike. 



