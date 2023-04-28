Whether looking for a one-night stay, a weekend getaway or a few months-long rental, property owners in downtown Fergus Falls are making their mark on the short-term rental market through brands like Airbnb. With new stores, restaurants and added amenities like the Farmer’s Market at the Riverfront Pavilion within walking distance, downtown Fergus Falls is poised as a re-imagined downtown destination for professionals and travelers alike.
featured
Growing Airbnb destination
- Submitted Greater Fergus Falls
-
- Updated
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Easter brawl erupts on North Union: One charged with additional charges expected
-
Burger King in Fergus Falls not closing: Complete remodel planned
-
Former Pelican Rapids man killed in Fargo motorcycle crash
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
J&R Detail, LLC opens in Fergus Falls
-
From the Record — Apr. 4-10, 2023
-
Town hall 2.0
-
Remodeling to continue: City council approves loan request to help strip mall update
-
Betty Graff relied on faith and family
-
From the Record — Apr 18-24, 2023
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
From the Record — Apr 18-24, 2023
-
Much to dissect: Council discusses protocol within their ranks
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
Dorn to serve on community bank board
-
Town hall 2.0
-
Exploring the world of real estate
-
Massive human services omnibus bill approved by senate
-
Tower Road Bridge repair Apr. 27-May 5
-
Local employment and cannabis: How medical marijuana is assessed
-
So you want to be a swimmer
Latest Carl's Corner Podcast
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.