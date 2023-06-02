Filling out applications, paying the application fees, waiting for the acceptance letter, and not knowing the outcome can make any high school senior a walking ball of nerves. What if that could be avoided? What if before you applied, you knew you were accepted? Sounds too good to be true, right? This fall, that will be the experience some Minnesota seniors will have when considering continuing education after high school.
Growing possibilities: Area schools participate in direct admissions program
Karrie Carlson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Marijuana legalized in Minnesota
-
Fergus male arrested following disturbance
-
Dancing with heart: Rise Dance Company provides more than just instruction
-
Public input: City council reviews forum process
-
On the offensive: Reports of dog flu in Minnesota
-
Ecker update
-
Remembering the Lyric Theater
-
From the Record -- May 23-29, 2023
-
Disappointed
-
Otter track teams see handful of athletes move on to sections/state
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Marijuana legalized in Minnesota
-
Surprise find: Old check surfaces at Ben Franklin
-
Dancing with heart: Rise Dance Company provides more than just instruction
-
Welding is life
-
From the Record -- May 23-29, 2023
-
Ecker update
-
Fergus male arrested following disturbance
-
Public input: City council reviews forum process
-
A new recruit: Another K9 to join county sheriff's team
-
Hitting the ground running: Area bonding projects on track
Latest Carl's Corner Podcast
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.