During my fishing guide career I’ve been asked more than a couple times what the “secret” to consistent fishing success is? My answer usually involves something like, “there really aren’t any secrets, consistent success is usually the result of a combination of things.” That being my answer there are, however, some factors that don’t receive as much attention as they probably should. Here are three of those factors, this guide’s “secrets” to success, if you will.
The first factor involves choosing and using fishing line. There are several different kinds of fishing lines available and I’ve used most. Recently, I’ve been using fluorocarbon lines more and more. Fluorocarbon lines are nearly invisible in the ever-clearing waters I am encountering so the fish can’t see and be spooked by my line. Plus, fluorocarbon lines are low stretch so they’re sensitive to bites and offer good hook-setting power. And, the newer lines handle much better than some earlier versions. Lastly, the price of some of the newer fluorocarbons is more affordable than previous fluoros too. For example, the new CONTRA Fluoro I’m using is a versatile, high-quality line at a good price too.
Regardless the line chosen, there are some keys to maximizing its fish-catching potential. For one, respooling fresh line at season’s beginning and periodically during the season, particularly if you fish a lot, helps keep it more manageable. Plus, fresh line helps ensure that there are no nicks or other weak spots that can lead to heartbreak should you hook the fish of a lifetime this summer.
Another line management tactic that I usually use is the practice of retying my fishing knots before the fishing day and frequently again during the fishing. I like to cut my lure from the line, cut off a couple feet closest to the lure, and retie to safeguard that any nick in the line close to the lure or a weakened knot is no longer in use. I said this tip is “usually” followed because last summer one night before a bass tournament I was retying lures and got to the very last rod (which I had used sparingly “prefishing” that day) and decided it was “good enough” and didn’t retie. As luck would have it, the following morning my first hookset happened to be with that rod and what felt like a heavy bass escaped on the hookset when my knot failed. Lesson learned, or should I say “relearned” that day!
Fishing line management and maintenance is important and so is paying attention to your fishing hooks. Hooks can get bent or lose their cutting edges, both of which can lead to lost fish. For that reason, I am a stickler about buying jigs with quality hooks; often the one thing that separates an average jig from being a good or great jig is the hook. Lots of times anglers get caught up in jig head shape and color and we forget how vital the quality of its hook is! Just like with my fishing line, I try to start each day with a new jig or a fresh hook or hooks on live-bait snells and check them periodically during the fishing day to make sure the hook still retains its original shape and its cutting edge is still sharp.
Good fishing line and quality hooks tied to that line will up your chances for fishing successes. If you are a live bait angler, maybe walleyes or crappies and sunfish are your favorites, then a final “secret” involves the quality of the live bait you fish with. Simply put, fresh, lively bait often catches more fish. A fishing friend one time challenged me at season’s start to “watch how many times you change a client’s minnow or leech and they get bit shortly thereafter.” While I didn’t actually log the results, his challenge made me mentally aware and I was somewhat amazed by how often the newest minnow or leech to the fishing party often ending up dancing with a spunky walleye shortly upon arrival!
If fighting spunky walleyes or other fish is your goal this season, pay attention to some of the fishing factors just offered. They might not be new and they’re certainly not glamorous, but attention to them will probably help put more fish in your boat this summer! As always, good luck on the water and remember to include a youngster in your next outdoors adventure.
Mike Frisch hosts the popular Fishing the Midwest TV series. Visit www.fishingthemidwest.com to see all things Fishing the Midwest.