The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is today, April 22, and though a lot of related events ended up being canceled, there are still ways to observe the occasion safely.
Janell Miersch, retired hydrologist and member of the Fergus Falls Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), suggests planting a tree, starting a garden or taking a walk in nature while keeping a safe distance from others.
Sam VanWechel-Meyer and Jake Krohn have organized an Indefinite Earth Day Litter Pickup on Facebook, encouraging community members to help clean up the city and share their progress with pictures on the Facebook page.
“There is no organized litter pickup in the city, that was going to be one of the city events but that got canceled as well,” says Miersch. “But you can still clean up your neighborhood as you’re walking and things like that.”
Even though Earth Day was started 50 years ago, its message of protecting and caring for the Earth remains an important and invaluable one today. “It’s even more important (today) because of climate change, the polar ice is melting faster than ever, the oceans are warming, the temperature is higher in the ocean than they’ve ever been, and so that’s creating more storms and hurricanes, droughts and fires. We still need to protect the Earth,” Miersch says.
Earth Day was started in 1970 under the Nixon administration after Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson was moved by the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill to start something that would push for reforms. Thousands of colleges and universities participated in the first Earth Day by joining in demonstrations and listening to speakers.
That year, the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act were enacted, and the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were established. Today, nearly 200 countries participate in Earth Day observances.
The events organized by the city of Fergus Falls and CCL that were scheduled for April 24 have been pushed to next year. “We were so bummed because we started meeting in January and we had a Fergus Reads book picked out for every age group, we had the whole evening planned with breakout sessions and a keynote speaker, food trucks, electric cars and all kinds of stuff,” says Miersch. “All on hold until next year, we’ll have to celebrate the 51st (anniversary).”
