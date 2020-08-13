Gretchen Larson, a local special education paraprofessional in Fergus Falls, is a vocalist who performs as Gretchen Kjirsti and will be releasing her first original song this week. The song, titled “Clouds,” was first played on radio station Channel 977 on Tuesday afternoon and will be posted online on iTunes and other music streaming apps on Friday.
“This is my first big release. I have written a lot of music but I haven’t ever actually released any of it,” Larson says. Although she typically works in R&B and pop, “Clouds” is more of an electronic dance music (EDM) kind of song, comparable to the work of German-Russian DJ Zedd. This is mostly because the producer of the song, Larson’s friend Josiah Kopp, works mostly in EDM.
Larson and Kopp met each other online in March.
“He does kind of EDM stuff, and I can do pretty much any genre, so he was like, ‘Do you want to work on something?’ and I said, ‘yeah, let’s do it,’ so I just asked him if (he) had any track (he) was planning to scrap, or something (he) didn’t want to use or didn’t have a plan for, to just send it my way and I will see what I can come up with,” she says. “Pretty much a week later I sat down and wrote the lyrics and sent him a voice memo and it went from an idea to ‘we’re doing this’ and we ended up having about two weeks of working on it until we had finished it.”
Music has been a lifelong passion for Larson although she has never formally studied it.
“I have not studied music. I did voice lessons for a few months at one point, but I’ve been singing since before I could talk. My parents said that they would hear me singing in my crib at night, so it’s just been my thing for my whole life,” she says.
Larson hopes “Clouds” will be a way for her to start a serious music career. She hopes to continue working with Kopp and have an EP or full album out within the next year.
“I’m hoping to possibly get a music video done and I think we’re planning to do an acoustic version of it as well, because I know a lot of people don’t necessarily like the style that this song originally comes in, so we think that an acoustic version would be good and could also show off more of my vocal abilities as well,” she says.
