Otter Tail County farmers and ranchers who raise livestock or specialty crops may be eligible to apply for the Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP), through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Eligible producers may receive up to $7,500 for actual expenses incurred after June 1, 2021, and before May 23, this year.
Communications director, Allen Sommerfeld, said producers who had incurred additional expenses due to the drought of 2021 may now apply for reimbursement.
“It is done online, it is an online application. Someone could also download the application off of the website and fill it out then email it or mail it back, although we are encouraging producers to fill out the online application,” said Sommerfeld.
Sommerfeld stressed however, that the relief is for livestock and specialty crop farmers (there is a link on the website to USDA’s definition of specialty crops).
“There is also reimbursement for transportation costs for livestock farmers to haul feed for their livestock. Also, if livestock had to be sold because of the drought, mileage can be reimbursed as well. Everything is through just one application,” said Sommerfeld.
In a release from the Minnesota Farmers Union, president, Gary Wertish, said the situation has been dire for some producers around the state, not knowing what the future holds. He says some are still cleaning up from devastating storms earlier this year.
“As farmers in some parts of the state again watch the skies for rain, we encourage farmers who were impacted by last year’s drought to apply for this state reimbursement. The money won’t make anybody whole, but hopefully it will help pay a few bills,” emphasized Wertish.
Eligible expenses for livestock farmers include water-related expenses, feed-related expenses, fencing, livestock transportation, livestock pond dredging and cover crop, pasture or forage replanting.
Some of the eligibility requirements include:
- Principal operators of a livestock or specialty crop farm in an eligible area.
- Applicants must be a current Minnesota resident.
- Farms must be in a county designated by the United States Department of Agriculture as a primary natural disaster area after July 19, 2021, and before January 1, 2022, or in a county contiguous to a designated county.
- All counties in Minnesota are eligible except Goodhue, Rice, Wabasha and Winona.
A complete list of eligible expenses can be found on the ADRoP website. If someone has expenses that are not listed, they can contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at 651-201-6500 or drought@state.mn.us. Interpreters are also available via telephone.
A total of $8.1 million is available for the program. Farmers may apply through 5 p.m. on July 6 for expenses incurred from June 1, 2021, through May 23, 2022.
Applications can be submitted or accessed at mda.state.mn.us/droughtrelief.