Earlier this month, the Small Business Administration (SBA) released details on recipients of their Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, a loan program meant to help small businesses stay open and keep their workers on the payroll through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. The data only shows businesses that received over $150,000, of which Fergus Falls has 52 recipients.
While the loan is meant for small businesses, an organization can qualify as a small business a variety of different ways, including having 500 or fewer employees, meeting the statutory and regulatory definition of a “small business concern” under the Small Business Act, meeting employee or revenue-based size standards according to its industry or if it meets the SBA’s “alternative size standard” which looks at net worth and net income after taxes.
Nonprofit organizations made up 19.6% of the businesses that received loans in Fergus Falls, including Lakeland Mental Health Center, Productive Alternatives Inc., and Pioneer Home Inc., all of which received more than $1 million. Three churches are also listed as having received loans in excess of $150,000.
“I think it helped out in our business quite a bit, as we were able to pay employees,” said Craig Koefod, COO of Excel Plastics. “It was a great benefit to have.”
Steve Skauge, president of nonprofit organization Productive Alternatives, which received about $2.1 million, says the funds from the loan have been very helpful. Productive Alternatives offers a variety of services to the community, including job placement for adults with disabilities and day programs for adults who need care. “We have not been able to serve the folks that we’ve historically served, we’re just now getting folks back that we’re serving so we went for almost three months with hardly any, almost zero, revenue,” Skauge said. “It was very helpful for us, it kept us afloat, is keeping us afloat. We’re still using it, obviously, we haven’t used it all yet, but it has been a very helpful element for us.”
Lake Region Medical Group, one of the three companies to receive more than $2 million next to Productive Alternatives and Lakeland Mental Health Center, did not want to comment on the loan except to confirm that it received the funding and that it would be used for its intended purpose.
The PPP loan has an interest rate of 1% with six months of deferred payment, no fees, and a maturity of two years if issued before June 5, and five years if issued after June 5. If an organization uses the loan for the loan’s express purpose, which is to maintain or rehire employees and maintain salaries, as well as cover interest on mortgages, rent and utilities, the loan can be partially or fully forgiven. While Excel Plastics hasn’t decided on whether or not to pursue the forgiveness, Koefod says, “My understanding is that a percentage of it has to be used for employee wages, so that’s what we used it on.”
Productive Alternatives has been adhering to the loan guidelines and will be seeking forgiveness. “The bulk of it has to be used for wages and benefits and that’s exactly what we’re using it for, to cover wages and benefits,” Skauge says. “If you use it for those purposes, if you stay within those guidelines, it is forgivable, and we’re assuming pretty much all of the money that came available to us will be forgivable because it’s going toward wages, benefits and some fixed costs.”
The PPP has recently reopened, accepting new applications until the Aug. 8 deadline.
Here is the list of businesses that received the PPP loans and their amounts:
• Wick Communications (parent company of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal), $2-5 million.
• Lake Region Medical Group P.A., $2-5 million.
• Lakeland Mental Health Center, $2-5 million.
• Productive Alternatives Inc., $2-5 million.
• Excel Plastics LLC, $1-2 million.
• Mark Sand & Gravel Co. $1-2 million.
• Nelson Auto Center, Inc., $1-2 million.
• Pioneer Home Inc., $1-2 million.
• Quality Circuits Inc., $1-2 million.
• Shoremaster, LLC, $1-2 million.
• Church of the Lutheran Brethren, $350,000-1 million.
• CK Home Health Care, Inc., $350,000-1 million.
• D & T Quality Auto Sales, Inc., $350,000-1 million.
• Innova Industries, Inc. $350,000-1 million.
• Law Center, Incorporated, $350,000-1 million.
• Lutheran Brethren Homes Inc., $350,000-1 million.
• Minnesota Motor Company, $350,000-1 million.
• New Dimensions Home Health Care Inc., $350,000-1 million.
• Ringdahl Ambulances inc., $350,000-1 million.
• Rischard Marketing & Manufacturing, Inc., $350,000-1 million.
• Service Food Inc., $350,000-1 million.
• Bethel Lutheran Church, $150,000-350,000.
• Beyer Body Shop, $150,000-350,000.
• CAEP LLC, $150,000-350,000.
• Church of Our Lady of Victory, $150,000-350,000.
• Comstock Construction, Inc. of Minnesota, $150,000-350,000.
• Conner Enterprises, inc., $150,000-350,000.
• Cullen’s Home Center of Fergus Falls Builder’s Division Inc., $150,000-350,000.
• Farmers Elevator of Fergus Falls, $150,000-350,000.
• Fergus Drywall Inc., $150,000-350,000.
• Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA, $150,000-350,000.
• Fergus Falls Lodging LLC, $150,000-350,000.
• Fergus Falls Vision Care, $150,000-350,000.
• Fergus Power Pump Inc., $150,000-350,000.
• Fresh Look Painting, $150,000-350,000.
• Frontier Powersports, $150,000-350,000.
• Harmony Home Health Care LLC, $150,000-350,000.
• Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, $150,000-350,000.
• Lifesmiles Dental LLC, $150,000-350,000.
• M-R Sign Company Inc., $150,000-350,000.
• Mickelson-Pribbernow Inc., $150,000-350,000.
• Olson Oil Co. Inc., $150,000-350,000.
• Ottertail Stucco and Stone, Inc., $150,000-350,000.
• Park Gardens of Fergus Falls, LLC, $150,000-350,000
• Pemberton Law, P.L.L.P., $150,000-350,000.
• Plumbers Inc., $150,000-350,000.
• Shoretex Products Inc., $150,000-350,000.
• Spies, Inc., $150,000-350,000.
• Unique Construction, LLC, $150,000-350,000.
• Victor Lundeen Company, $150,000-350,000.
• West Central Initiative, $150,000-350,000.
• West Tool & Design LLC, $150,000-350,000
