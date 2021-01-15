In a Little Eight Conference tilt, the hosting Hillcrest boys’ basketball team topped the Battle Lake Battlers 64-53 Friday.
In the first action of 2021, both teams were ready to get on the court. The Comets and Battlers would trade buckets in the first half, but the visitor would head into halftime with a 28-26 lead.
Hillcrest would come on in the second half as Sam Brumfield scored 16 of his 20 points in the half and the Comets built a double-digit lead. The Battlers were unable to get back into the game as the home team picked up the win.
Brumfield led the Comets in scoring, while teammate Micah Foss added 15 points in the win.
Battle Lake was led in scoring by Drew Johnson with 23 points as Johnson made seven 3-pointers.
The Comets will continue their home stand as they welcome in Wheaton for a 7:15 p.m. game Monday. The Battlers will return home to host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
