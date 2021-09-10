The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team defeated the Fergus Falls Otters by the score of 3-2 at home, Tuesday afternoon in a competitive and exciting soccer match between crosstown rivals.
The Comets fell behind early, 21 minutes into the contest, when the Otters scored on a corner kick goal. With time running out in the first half, Hillcrest’s Abram Ness attacked up the right side for the Comets. He turned the corner at the goal line toward the net and placed a perfect pass into the Otter box. Gabe Swedenburg was there for the one touch goal to tie the game with two seconds left in the half.
Four minutes into the second half, the Otters took the lead again, off a corner kick that the Comets were unable to clear. The following flurry in front of the Comets net resulted in a goal for the Otters, putting them up 2-1. At the 48-minute mark, Comets midfielder, Nathan Aanes placed a perfect corner kick to the far post for Simon Kleven to head into the goal. With three minutes left in the contest, Jiun Moon attacked for the Comets up the right side of the field and placed the ball in the middle to Kleven who then placed a pass into the box where Swedenburg was. Swedenburg pushed a hard shot near post for the go-ahead goal. Comet keepers Steffen Synnevaag and Soren Floden tag teamed for the Comets win.
The Comets saw great defensive efforts from stopper Simon Davidson, Matthew Knutson and sweeper Cole Peterson, holding the Otters to just six shots on goal.
“The Comets also did great in creating several scoring opportunities in the second half. It was disappointing that they were not able to finish on several opportunities,” said Comets head coach Rod Jensen. “It was great winning our home opener on our new Danielson Field!”
The Comets are now 2-1 on the season and will face Crookston, Sept. 9 at home while the Otters travel to Moorhead the same day for a 7 p.m. tilt.
