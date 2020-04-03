As the winter slowly dissipates, those that are looking to buy or sell homes in the area are ready to take the market. But with recent stay-at-home order by Gov. Tim Walz and the coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the world, the idea of moving into a new home has taken a backseat to other concerns.
Mary Pettit, real estate agent with Keller Williams, stated that although agents are considered an essential service, they are not conducting “business as usual” due to the pandemic.
“We are required by our state and national associations to conduct as much work as possible remotely, and if working face to face with clients, which is rare now, follow the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations for preventing spread of, and exposure to, COVID-19,” Pettit said. “If a showing has to take place with in a property, agents are to take every precaution utilizing CDC guidelines including gloves, hand sanitizer, “not touching anything in the home” rules and, most recently, incorporating some type of homemade mask for all parties at showings. Our local closing companies are taking exceptional precautions as well for closings.”
Although several new precautions have been put in place, agents can conduct a lot of their work remotely. Pettit said that current client interactions can be done through a multitude of remote platforms including Zoom and Facetime, while online document signing has been in place for a number of years.
Leslie Flugstad, realtor with Century 21 Vista in Fergus Falls, said that her brokerage is taking all the recommended precautions when showing homes.
Despite the precautions, the housing market is still seeing action from buyers and sellers. Both agents mentioned that the this time of year is a slower but there are still people actively seeking or selling homes.
“Truthfully, I have not seen any appreciable change in the market as of right now other than foot traffic is a bit, understandably, down and some sellers are electing to wait to put their house on the market,” Flugstad said. “The interest rates are very low and we have had strong sales in our office in the last two weeks.”
For Pettit, many of her clients making moves on homes are very serious buyers or sellers in the market and showings are being conducted in a careful and intentional manner with commitment to safety from both the buying and selling parties.
“I have talked to a number of agents who are also working with buyers and sellers and helping them to ‘be ready’ for when our region is given the green light to move about more freely and the market picks up,” Pettit added.
While the current state of the housing market seems optimistic, if the pandemic and orders surrounding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 realtors may see an impact to their usual business. “The impact of the slow down is significant and will have an effect on my business,” Pettit said. She stated that she is evaluating small business association programs that are available and taking opportunities for training through her company.
In a release by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the organization recommended that realtors follow their states’ executive order and CDC and take the necessary health and safety precautions. The NAR also stated the decision to continue with business at this time is up to the realtors.
Both realtors mentioned that they are not only looking for ways to help clients but also the communities they work in.
“There are so many others in our community who are facing huge struggles with little support so I am finding ways to help remotely. I am focusing on gratitude for the leaders in our area who are working hard to keep our community going, including but not limited to our health care providers, first responders, city leaders, city workers, school staffs, journalists, restaurants, grocers and other businesses that are providing services to all of us,” Pettit said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.