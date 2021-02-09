Life Church

Built in 2006, Life Church is located at 901 County Highway 116 in Fergus Falls.

Year building was built: 2006.

 

Faith/Denomination: Charismatic.

 

Leader: Associate Pastor Greg Permann.

 

Leader quote: “Who we are together as a church is more important than what we do together as a church.”

 

Volunteer work/community involvement: Life Church has been involved with delivering Meals on Wheels for several years. “We support the Salvation Army and JAIL Inc. We love the Fergus Falls community and look forward to being more actively involved in our beautiful area.”

