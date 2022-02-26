PUBLISHED: Tara Wagner (left), activities and community relations coordinator at Mill Street Residence, introduces Bernice Roysland's (right) new book to the residents gathered for Roysland's book launch party on Feb. 24.
REFLECTION: Tara Wagner (left) reads the poem "Grandfather's Glasses" from Bernice Roysland's (right) book "Embers: A Collection of Poems for Adults and Children," during Royland's book launch party on Feb. 24 at Mill Street Residence in Fergus Falls.
PUBLISHED: Tara Wagner (left), activities and community relations coordinator at Mill Street Residence, introduces Bernice Roysland's (right) new book to the residents gathered for Roysland's book launch party on Feb. 24.
REFLECTION: Tara Wagner (left) reads the poem "Grandfather's Glasses" from Bernice Roysland's (right) book "Embers: A Collection of Poems for Adults and Children," during Royland's book launch party on Feb. 24 at Mill Street Residence in Fergus Falls.
Bernice Roysland has been writing poetry since she was a young girl. But, her first love, music, was what led her to poetry. She began by writing music verses and lyrics to songs — her first poems.
“My mom always encouraged me. She let me write instead of wash the dishes,” said Roysland with a sly smile.
As an adult, Roysland shared her creativity through her years in education — teaching music to elementary aged children in Fergus Falls for 35 years.
Now, at the age of 96, Roysland is sharing her creativity once again and has published a book of her own original poetry.
This will be Roysland’s third book. Her previous titles include “Nourishment for Body and Soul,” and another title published in 2019 called, “Gospel of a Sparrow.” Roysland’s new book of poems is called “Embers: A Collection of Poems for Adults and Children.”
Having spent much of her life teaching children, she bears a special understanding of them and dedicated a section of the book for poems geared toward adolescent readers. The other sections are poems for adults, and are described as heartfelt and emotional.
In order to honor Roysland’s recent accomplishment , the residents of Mill Street Residence assisted living facility, where Roysland resides, gathered to help her celebrate her new book.
On Feb. 24, residents gathered over coffee, cupcakes and conversation and had a book launch party for Roysland.
“I was overjoyed when I heard this came out,” said Tara Wagner, activities and community relations coordinator at Mill Street Residence.
During the launch party, Wagner read some of Roysland’s poetry, including a poem titled “Grandfather’s Glasses,” and interviewed Roysland about her work.
“Embers: A Collection of Poems for Adults and Children,” along with her other works, can be purchased at Victor Lundeen Company in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone