JEFF GONTAREK

Why are you running for commissioner in Otter Tail County?
When you step outside and look around our surroundings on this beautiful September day, are we where you think we should be in the year 2022? We are 12 years into Mr. Johnson’s County Board seat with a vote request for four more years, which would total 16 years! Have you accepted our current condition? Economic expansion should be our top primary focus fostering economic development with increasing our tax base.
As a Constituent in District 2, I find myself questioning the spending habits of the current board. As the county continues to grow, both internally and externally, the needs of the residents are unmet. Many of us are frustrated with revenue collecting without witnessing the improvement growth.. We all have a vision of how we see what we call home. There is nothing wrong with small town, rural, farm, and lake life! We live here and are invested here. I am committed to preserving, protecting, and strengthening District 2 and Otter Tail County. We need to ensure that “County Business” is conducted in a manner that is in the best interest of persons who live in Otter Tail County. It Is imperative to remember that although St. Paul, Minnesota, is the capital, they should not dictate how we live our lives in Otter Tail County.
What is your top priority for the county?
1. Supporting our small business, income producing properties, and entrepreneur growth.
2. Property tax and future mill rate. Estimated property value and keeping people in their home and property.
3. Citizen involvement in County Commissioner meetings and opening up that discussion!
4. Withdraw from MICA (Minnesota Inter-County Association) – MICA is a “voluntary, joint powers organization of fifteen counties”. The association “is a vehicle for planning and implementing projects and programs of interest to member counties”. The people's voice will help us with implementation of projects and programs, not MICA.
4. You will see Buzzwords like funding law enforcement, housing, and lake health. These priorities are an ongoing work and I support them.
5. Greatly improve county road maintenance. Citizens pay a sales tax, wheelage tax, in addition to the county budget. We need to address this ongoing issue. There should have been more progress over the last twelve years in the conditions of the roads in Otter Tail County.
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
This is simple, our voice has been stifled. Open up the forum, open up discussion, ask questions and receive answers! As an elected official, citizens shall have full disclosure on how their money is being spent. Big projects should be placed on the ballot for the taxpayers to decide. It is important to remember that when the local government is involved, the taxpayer is funding the project. Therefore, citizen input is critical to the success of the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners. Many decisions are deferred from elected persons to appointed persons. I will not appoint family, business partners, or friends for decision making authority. We will return to the questions and answers forum with open discussions!
We need to withdraw from MICA (Minnesota Inter-County Association) – MICA is a “voluntary, joint powers organization of fifteen counties”. The association “is a vehicle for planning and implementing projects and programs of interest to member counties”. Otter Tail County is attached to MICA. MICA comprises of fifteen counties with the majority closer to the twin cities. Our residents' voice will help us with implementation and projects, not MICA.
What qualifies you to serve as an Otter Tail County commissioner?
I am fully committed to serving the taxpayer! I am not a politician and do not have a desire to be a career politician. I have a unique history of servicing the public as an employee with Otter Tail County for over 25 years and understand how they operate inside the building and outside the building. I am not seeking a retirement job, not seeking the board for health insurance, or pushing an agenda. I am an advocate for the taxpayer and their voice along with rural and small town survival.
If new resources were available, what one area of county services would you feel most needs additional resources?
Certainly we have more needs, but I would focus resources to enhance services for our Otter Tail County Veterans. Our Veterans need and deserve more services readily available to them inside Otter Tail County.
Otter Tail County has an unmet need without a Detoxification Center. Increased substance use leads to a heightened concern for public safety as Law Enforcement must transport citizens to the nearest Detoxification Center (if there is availability) which is located in Moorhead, MN. As a result, this detours resources. The recent increase and continued use in opioid use/abuse makes this resource more critical to Otter Tail County.
What element of the county's government is most effective and why?
Collecting and spending your money, closed discussions, paying for studies, losing productive employees to other employers, and appointing family and business partners to the CDA Board. We will and can do better and it is up to you. Has your income budget increased like our county budget? Please look around, with an approximate 137 million dollar budget, are we where you think we should be in 2022?