JOEY GEISZLER

What are the top three challenges facing law enforcement in today's society, and what can be done locally in order to work towards a solution?
Majority of emergency calls being responded to are dealing with mental health issues in one form or another. Whether it’s a mental health disorder or substance abuse triggered mental health, officers are dealing with these issues daily. The ER becomes overloaded at times and often there are no other facilities available for the individuals. Jail is also not a place for the individuals most of the time because they don’t receive the specific help that is needed. Jail staff as well should not be dealing with certain mental health crisis individuals that get brought in to them.
Meetings with programs and facilities to organize and get on the same page have been going on. So we all can help each other out in this common goal that will help the community in multiple aspects. There are programs and ministry out there that reach these individuals and public support of these programs in any way would be much appreciated. If there is any interest getting ahold of anyone from the Matthew house, a place to belong, welcome house, Salvation Army, or Crisis stabilization unit to name a few can get the public pointed in the right direction in ways they can help. For us to turn things around it will take everybody. When we come together and are helping our brothers and sister, who are our neighbors, we will flourish and move forward from this problem.
Another issue is the drug and more specifically the opiate/fentanyl problem that is poisoning our nation. Too many lives are being lost to overdose deaths. There is also a rise in drug dwi in our area that has been noticed. These opiate killers that are destroying our family’s needs to be dealt with. Adults and teens should be educated on how to deal with trauma and seek help for the trauma and not rely on drugs/alcohol for the answer. The dealers bringing these into our communities need to be made examples of for aiding in the destruction of the families and not given light sentences. For the users that are struggling with the addiction they need to receive the help to escape the deadly path they are on. We need to remove them from the situations they are putting themselves in, so they don’t end up in a revolving door in and out of jail for their continued crime that goes with their addiction. There is trauma in their life and that trauma needs to be found and dealt with. They need to be helped along to a different path and not discarded as a lost soul.
Helping our lost will help with the revolving door/repeat offender issue.
What improvements can be made within the OTC Sheriff's Office to ensure the well-being of law enforcement personnel?
Having a work schedule that gives coverage so personnel are not working short handed. Along with also more time off and away from the job to decompress and be with family.
How does mental health affect law enforcement in the line of duty and what can be done to support both community members and officers manage the associated issues that arise?
Mental health is the biggest issue right now. Law enforcement personnel are dealing with individuals that are having mental health breakdowns and they are dealing with their own from the types of calls they will respond to during their shift. Everyone at some point deals with mental health issues and it shouldn’t be looked at as an issue that shouldn’t be talked about. When an issue arises where an officer may be dealing with or struggling with something. They need to know there is support for them and there is no shame in asking for help. We need to realize when any of our other organs are having issues we go to the doctor. Our brains are not any different. They are organs and when there are issues we should be able to have the doctor be there to help.
What are your opinions on the legalization of hemp-derived cannabis products and the push toward recreational legalization of marijuana in Minnesota?
Hemp products have a lot of benefits. Hemp clothing is more durable, more cost efficient, than cotton. Hemp can be used in construction and is stronger, lighter, and more durable than wood. Hemp paper and hemp batteries are stronger than ion batteries. With many more industrial uses that are cheaper and more efficient over commonly used products.
Hemp-derived products has its beneficial uses over pharmaceuticals. That is where education and speaking with doctors and consultants comes in for each individual. As every person is different and has a different story. I would rather see hemp-derived products compared to prescribed opiates or fentanyl on the streets.
If marijuana becomes legalized, I would want people to be educated and informed instead of just rushing to use because it’s legal. Our youth should still be protected.
With everything that has been discussed, mental health was the reoccurring topic. Just so as with this. What trauma has happened in the individuals life that alcohol, marijuana, or pharmaceuticals are needed to deal with the struggle they may be going through. We can be there for each other to help through the trauma or stress from daily life. When we are there for each other as a community, the bond grows stronger and we come together and together we stand.