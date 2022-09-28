Name: Jordan Rasmusson
Age: 29
Address: Fergus Falls, MN
Livelihood: Small business owner
Family: Married to Emma Rasmusson
Hobbies: Reading, being outdoors, volunteering, attending community events
1. What do you believe is the most important aspect of being a state senator?
I am a proven conservative leader who gets things done. In my two years in the Minnesota House, I have a record of getting results. I have authored and passed bipartisan bills to increase mental healthcare access, extend high-speed internet to unserved areas, and support rural economic development in our communities.
I also understand and live our community values – my family has lived in Otter Tail County for 6 generations. I have a proven track record of standing-up for policies and principles that reflect our community, such as fiscal responsibility and respect for law enforcement.
2. What do you believe is the primary issue facing Minnesota going into the election?
Minnesotans are overtaxed, and I support returning the state budget surplus to taxpayers. I authored the bill to eliminate the state tax on social security income (House File 3752) and also authored a bill that would reduce the income tax on all Minnesotans (House File 4777). My top priority is to deliver permanent tax relief to you.
We need government to live within its means and stop adding costly regulations onto Minnesota businesses and consumers. I was awarded the “Guardian of Small Business Award” by the NFIB and am endorsed by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and the Minnesota Farm Bureau for working to reduce costly mandates that drive inflation.
3. If elected, you will be representing outstate Minnesota. How will you make sure the area's voice is heard in the Legislature?
I have a track record of delivering results for Greater Minnesota. For example, I authored and passed the Broadband Line Extension Program, which will use federal funding to help extend high-speed internet to homes and businesses in our area. I have also authored and passed legislation to improve access to mental healthcare services in rural areas, including increasing funding for local crisis stabilization units that serve our neighbors experiencing a mental health crisis. Lastly, I have strongly opposed and helped stop new taxes and regulations that would hurt Minnesota's ability to compete with other states for families, workers, and businesses.
4. There appears to be a lot of division between parties and their supporters. If elected, how will you include those with different views than your own in pertinent discussions?
The best thing we can do to improve the legislative process is electing legislators who have a track record of breaking through the partisan gridlock on behalf of our communities. As stated in both the Wheaton Gazette and the Pelican Rapids Press, “Even his political opponents admit that Jordan Rasmusson had a successful first term in the Minnesota House…He was the chief sponsor of 40 bills during his first term, several of which made it into law. This success means working with those across the political aisle.” In the Minnesota Senate, I will continue to listen to constituents and get things done on their behalf.