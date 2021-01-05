Kevin Lee Livingood, 67, of Fergus Falls, died peacefully Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020, at the Fergus Falls Minnesota Veterans Home under the care of LB Hospice and V.A. nursing staff.
Kevin was born in Pelican Rapids on September 26, 1953 to Leonard and Alfryda Livingood of rural Callaway. His first six years of schooling were at a country school in Richwood. He graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1972.
Kevin wore many hats in his lifetime. He enlisted in the navy and took his training at San Diego, California after which he spent four years in Guam as an specialty storekeeper (SK). He returned to the United States in 1977. He studied business at Faribault Technical School and accounting at Minnesota State University Moorhead. After his marriage to Lori Jo Lamb on June 19, 1982, they moved to Beaumont, Texas for two years where Kevin worked as a cable installer/repairman. Wanting to be closer to his home place, they moved to Fargo where Kevin worked in inventory and was a stockman at American Wheel and Brake. Stocking shelves and cashiering at Walmart from 2001 to 2013, Kevin’s personality and sense of humor enlightened the days for customers and colleagues.
Kevin was a huge sports fan and supported his favorite national and local teams - Go Bison! Throughout his life he enjoyed golfing, bowling, attending sporting events and collecting sports memorabilia. He especially enjoyed the role of amateur weather man, keeping his family aware of any storms on the way. Kevin had an infectious laugh, a joyful personality, and most importantly had accepted Jesus into his life.
Kevin lost the love of his life, Lori, in December of 2010. With failing health, Kevin entered the Fergus Falls Veterans Home in July of 2017. While at the Veterans Home, he was recognized by staff and residents for the unique hats he wore. He attended many V.A. outings, joined the choir, was a regular at the Bingo table and enjoyed playing whist.
Kevin was survived by his brother Kelly (Jane) Livingood of Faribault; sisters Kathy (David) Aarhus of Fergus Falls, Karen (Mike) Lindstrom of Coon Rapids, and Kristie Livingood of Minnetonka; three nephews, James Livingood, John and Ryan Aarhus; and mother-in-law, Corrine Lamb of Fargo.
Kevin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lori; parents, Leonard and Alfryda Livingood; nephew, Marcus Livingood; and father-in-law, Bradley Lamb.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Springvale Cemetery, Fargo. The family is especially grateful to the Veterans Home for their outstanding care provided to Kevin.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
