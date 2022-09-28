Name: Kirby Anderson
Age: 66
Address: 20691 Hillcrest Rd, Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Livelihood: Retired after a 36-year career at Otter Tail Power Company – worked in Information Technology, Market Planning, Wind Development and Financial Analysis
Family: Wife Linnae (Ferber) Leary – between us we have 4 children and 6 grandchildren
Hobbies: Fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, playing guitar, being a grandpa
What are the three greatest challenges the district faces in the next four years?
Number 1 is school funding and finances. There is still a significant gap in many mandated federal programs, particularly in Special Education. Birth rates have been down over the past few years, which may lead to declining enrollment in the coming years. The State of Minnesota has a very complicated formula for distributing funds to public schools. Many of our costs are fixed, but state funding is primarily based on enrollment. Despite increases in Minnesota school district aid over the past years, over 90 percent of all Minnesota school districts receive less aid per pupil today than in 2003 when adjusted for inflation. Finally, inflation and supply chain issues are the latest financial and planning headaches facing schools.
Number 2 is facilities. Our neighborhood grade school buildings and the Roosevelt building are in need of constant repairs. The Adams and McKinley buildings were constructed in 1939; Roosevelt in 1953; Cleveland elementary in 1957. At some point we will have to look at constructing a new elementary building. Our short-term plans are to move our Kindergarten classes to the Lincoln building, which will open up space in the existing buildings that will allow us to move 5th grade students out of Kennedy Secondary School and back to an elementary setting.
Number 3 is staffing. There are fewer college graduates looking for work as teachers than ever before. In the past, we would have had dozens of applicants for almost any opening that was posted. Times have changed, and we often have to scramble to find qualified staff and support people. Our challenge is to work diligently to make the Fergus Falls School system a great place to work so we can retain our existing staff members, as well as make our schools attractive for new employees.
What is your vision for education in this community?
Our school system must work collaboratively with students, teachers, support staff, parents, taxpayers, and community members to give our graduates the best education that we can afford – to prepare them for their future after graduation. When we talk about vision, we start with a mission statement, add core values, and end up with a portrait of a graduate. “The mission of the Fergus Falls Public Schools is to prepare productive and engaged members of society by creating an environment where all students reach their full potential.” Couple that statement with our core values: “Integrity, Respect, Empathy, Responsibility, Commitment, Enthusiasm, Persistence, Resilience, Innovation, and Creativity.” If we fulfill our mission and stay true to our values, we will watch our students grow into adults and learn. Our “Profile of a Graduate” does start right there – core knowledge. But it goes deeper than that. We need more that just core knowledge, and we defined several other attributes. They all start with the letter “C”. We want graduates that also have character. As they continue their education, or enter the workforce, we believe they will be more successful if they have the skills to be good communicators, and creative problem solvers. And we also want our graduates to work hard to be contributing citizens. Our students will continue on their life journey long after graduation. Each of them has unique skills, and each of them will choose the path that they want to take. They should be proud of what they have accomplished as they go out into the world and make a difference. That is my vision for education.
What are your views on critical race theory in the school district?
Critical Race Theory (CRT) in school curriculum has become a highly politicized topic of late. Any changes to our local curriculum go through several layers of approval and include many stakeholders, including administrators, teachers, board members, parents, and community members. The controversial and adversarial aspects of CRT take attention away from the real problems our schools are facing. As post-pandemic test scores plummet across the country, I believe we should focus more than ever on core academics in our public schools.
What do you see as the primary work of the school board?
Our legal charge as school board members is to set a vision and establish a structure which includes: advocating for students and families; hiring and evaluating a superintendent; monitoring and using data to help evaluate progress toward district goals; setting policy; and conducting business in a responsible manner.”
But we also must seek information about matters that affect education. It's imperative that board members stay abreast of education issues on the local, state and federal levels.
Our primary duty is not to manage daily operations at the schools; our trained and experienced staff does that. The board sets policy, gives direction to the administration and works to project positive goals. We also aid with contract negotiations for staff bargaining units and assist in the hiring of administrative staff. Each of our board members serves on multiple committees.
Perhaps most importantly, we must keep in contact with the community, including students, teachers, support staff, parents, and community members. A good part of each day is dedicated to reviewing e-mails, texts and phone conversations, or personal contacts, and responding to those concerns.
I also make it a point to get to some of our facilities every week. It's always fun to see students, visit with staff, and take in an athletic contest or an orchestra concert. However, the most rewarding time of all is graduation. That caps off the year, and it is the end result of what school board work is all about.
