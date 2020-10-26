BARRETT — The pendulum of momentum swung back and forth in Saturday’s matchup between the hosting West Central Area volleyball team and the Rothsay Tigers. The Knights kept the positive energy on their side in the final two sets to hold onto a five-set victory (23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9).
“The Knights have had some long games as of late, and this match was no different,” Knights head coach Melissa Foslien said. “The Knights were down two sets to one going into Game 4, but fought back to capture sets four and five. The Knights hitting game was the best it has been all season, with three hitters in double figures. Our passing game was much improved from our earlier game this week against Underwood.”
Morgan Stark (15), Elizabeth Rustan (13) and Halle Foslien (10) pounded the ball as each recorded double-digit kills for the Knights. Defensively, Kaitlyn Hansen (29), Brooke Anderson (25) and Stark (21) recorded over 20 digs.
“It was encouraging that we were able to keep our momentum going from our match the previous night,” Tigers head coach John Reber said. “The Tigers started very strong, swinging well and earning a 2-1 lead. Then the match became more of a grind as it went along, and things started to snowball as the mistakes piled up on both sides, the rallies got longer, and our players ran out of gas at the end.”
Kenadi Carlsrud had a good game for the Tigers as she recorded 16 kills, 13 digs and two blocks, while teammate Chase Balken had four aces and 12 digs. Lilly Wheelright (11 kills), Summer Wigdahl (22 digs) and Elli Meyer (13 digs) also stood out on the stat sheet.
The Knights will now travel to take on Parkes Prairie at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers will look to turn the tide in their next game as they host the Underwood Rockets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
