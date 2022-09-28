Name: Krista Hagberg
Age: 39
Address: 622 East Gustavus Avenue
Livelihood: Office Administrator, Nexus-Kindred Family Healing
Family: Curt Proffit, together 15 years; son, Corban – age 13, daughter, Quinn – age 10; Black Lab, Coya – age 12
Hobbies: Skiing and Camping
What should be the city's top priority in the next four years?
While I continue to be supportive of many current projects happening in the city, I am in favor of ones that will continue to increase recreation and entertainment opportunities for youth and families. Phase 2 of the Downtown Riverfront Project serves to be a priority that I support and am very excited to see come to fruition. I also fully support the Aquatics Center Project that is currently going to be on the ballot for voters on Election Day along with the DeLagoon Improvement Project. These amenities will serve our community well and help bring people to our city which will support our local restaurants, shops, and other businesses.
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
I’ve learned a lot over the last 4 years being in office - things that I was naive to. My desire is to help others understand the logistics and hard work city staff do behind the scenes. I will be focused on being better at educating people regarding upcoming city projects and priorities as well as help give an overall understanding of processes that have to be followed. With that, we will all be able to work in a collaborative effort to better our city.
What is the most effective way to gauge and evaluate public sentiment?
Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have all had to adjust and become creative in finding the best way to engage with the community and get information across in an accurate manner that is accessible.
In today’s ever-growing use of varied social media platforms, public polls and questionnaires are becoming the most widely used ways of gaining knowledge on what constituents want. However, social media tends to be a breeding ground for rumors, negativity, and disrespect. It is important that we all remember that online communication needs to be done respectfully just as an in-person conversation.
How important for the city's growth is it to bring in new community entertainment opportunities (aquatic center, trails, etc.)?
New community entertainment and recreation opportunities are crucial to improving our workforce shortage and have a positive impact on the city by keeping locally earned dollars spent here. Along with retail, schools, and public safety, amenities like these are some of the first things that anyone considering moving here will look at. Visitors to the area aren’t basing their trip into town on the condition of the streets and infrastructure – they base it on what is in town to do, see, and experience. My main focus is on continuing to make Fergus an inviting place for people to live, work, and play. I want to educate people on why it’s ok for us to spend on projects like the aquatics center and trails. For example, when we don’t pour every penny into road repair, it may be because the funds in questions simply aren’t earmarked for that purpose. I want to help keep us moving forward while still being fiscally responsible. We cannot expect to attract new families or retain strong employees without also taking into consideration the growing families they may have.
How can the city encourage economic growth?
With the recent revitalizations of the old Sunmart and Target buildings, we are paving pathways for other investors to continue filling in the empty buildings and storefronts. Working collaboratively with Greater Fergus Falls as well as with West Central Initiative has proved to be a huge asset as well when it comes to incentivizing businesses and developers to come to town. We have seen a lot of great progress in new construction and expansions over the last few years. We need to continue to streamline the process and paperwork for zoning and permitting to keep projects moving forward in a timely manner.
When you envision the future of Fergus Falls, what does the future city excel at?
I really believe that if we can rewrite the narrative that Fergus Falls is dying and reverse the negative talk, the future city will excel in what we have to offer all who live, work, and play here. I envision a community that continues to be safe and is thriving for the next generations we’re raising. My children live here, my aging parents, my career is here... I’m just a regular citizen who loves where she lives and wants others to love it, too.
