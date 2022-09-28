KURT MORTENSON

Name: Kurt A. Mortenson
Age: 66
Address: 19713 County Hwy. 39, Underwood, MN 56586
Livelihood: Current District 3 Otter Tail County Commissioner; Former Otter Tail County Prosecutor
Family: Married with two adult children
Hobbies: Fly fishing; Waterfowl hunting; Metal work; and Reading.
Why are you running for commissioner in Otter Tail County?
My decision to continue to serve as District 3 Commissioner is grounded in a desire to advance Otter Tail County forward and positively affect and impact the county’s management of resources. I desire to extend the work of the County Board in maintaining a high quality of living within the county through efficient and responsible budgeting, economic development, and infrastructure growth. I currently serve on committees that address many of the challenges facing the county that include workforce shortages, housing availability, and economic growth. I desire to continue this work and move the needle further to address and meet today’s and future challenges.
What is your top priority for the county?
Though naming one area of priority is challenging because many areas of need are intertwined, my top priority for the county relates to infrastructure, both preserving our existing highway infrastructure and expanding broadband infrastructure throughout the county. Our county roadways span approximately 1100 miles of paved highways. Our Transportation Plan serves as a blueprint for making transportation decisions and investments. Over the next 25 years, the county will experience changes in land use patterns and traffic growth. Investment into our highway system is critical with state and federal funding programs supplementing local funds. The county will need to continue its aggressive pursuit of revenue enhancements through external sources such as grants and competitive applications.
Additionally, the further buildout of broadband throughout the county will serve to meet the needs of residents for employment purposes but also serving communication needs for households and businesses. The county will continue to leverage state and federal funding with the goal of boarder-to-boarder expansion of broadband so residents can effectively communicate at all levels required by their employment and life needs.
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
To ensure public involvement in the decision-making process, accessibility by the public to Commissioners, listening and desiring feedback from constituents and holding public hearings on issues of county importance are vital responsibilities of a County Commissioner. A Commissioner needs to be available and accessible to know the interests of constituents through community contact and community involvement. This may involve in-person meetings, phone conversations, email exchanges and attendance at community meetings where opinions are shared.
Also, explaining and conveying the work of the County Board and county functions can take various forms. Sometimes, referral to a county department or the county website may provide the desired information. In other circumstances, a face-to-face meeting is necessary to fully respond to an issue. In some situations, phone conversations or email communications can effectively convey information and respond to questions. The desired means of communication may vary depending on the comfort level of constituents with digital communications. In any event, a County Commissioner needs to adapt and maintain open and responsive communications with constituents.
What qualifies you to serve as an Otter Tail County commissioner?
My experience and demonstrated leadership as current District 3 Commissioner, my work as a County Prosecutor, and strong work ethic qualify me to continue to serve as County Commissioner. As Commissioner, I serve on varied committees ranging from Watershed Districts to state-wide Justice Initiatives addressing public safety. My committee involvement addresses issues including finance, economic development, water resources, probation, extension services, emergency services and conservation.
As a prosecutor in the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office for over 28 years, I had opportunities to work with most County Departments and many department directors, gaining an understanding of the function of each area. My work with law enforcement reinforced their valued role in our community. My participation in community organizations provided opportunities to give back to the community and serve in varied capacities. Involvement as a Boy Scout leader, youth basketball coach, chair of school booster groups, Director on the Underwood Education Community Foundation, church councils, area youth ministries, and jail ministries all offer networks to work with others toward common goals.
Lastly, my work ethic instilled by my parents, reinforcing the value of hard work performed to the best of one’s ability, is central in my approach to meeting the challenges facing our county.
If new resources were available, what one area of county services would you feel most needs additional resources?
If new resources were available, the area of county service most in need again relates to the county infrastructure of county roadways. Additional resources could accelerate road and bridge improvement and further the functional integrity of our roadways. Though significant to all, this area of designation would particularly serve agricultural producers and all heavy transport equipment on our county roadways.
What element of the county's government is most effective and why?
The element of county government most effective centers around the county’s partnering and collaborating with other government entities, municipalities, and townships to leverage the strengths of each and together meet challenges of all involved. When a county can work with other governmental bodies to achieve a common goal, this coordination of effort and resources serves to benefit all and results in cost savings. One area where this is evident concerns continued economic development with cities in the county. Working together, both cities and the county act effectively and mutually benefit with expanded economic growth and housing that serves the interests of each while promoting business development and growing the county tax base.