LaRoy Nell Norby, 89, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her home under the care of hospice, with her family by her side.
She was born November 28, 1931, in Fredrickberg, Texas, the daughter of Roy Robert and Emma (Grosenbacher) Schneider. She grew up in San Antonio, Texas, graduating from Brackenridge High School in 1949. She attended San Antonio Junior College.
LaRoy Nell worked at Southwestern Bell for five years and the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center, retiring after 20 years in 1988. She was a certified chemical dependency counselor, helping family members of alcohol addiction.
She was baptized on March 6, 1932, at St. John Lutheran Church in Crabapple, Texas. She attended St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in San Antonio, Texas where she was confirmed on March 25, 1945, and also taught Sunday school. She was united in marriage to Loren Melvin “Larry” Norby Jr., August 20, 1954, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in San Antonio, Texas. She was president of San Antonio Luther League Federation. Upon Larry’s military discharge, the family moved to Fergus Falls in 1961. LaRoy Nell became an active member of First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls where she taught Sunday school and confirmation. She was a member of the ELCWA, a Luther League Sponsor, and a Stephen Minister. She was very active in the community and a friend and mentor to many. She was a direct descendant of Texas pioneers.
Preceding her in death were parents; husband, Loren “Larry”; son, Michael Norby; granddaughter, Jessica Norby; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Krekelberg and Patti Norby-Steenbock; brothers-in-law, Donald Krekelberg and Allen Chapman; godson, Allen “Larry” Chapman; and son-in-law, Douglas Krueger.
Survivors include her children, Loren Melvin “Chip” (Shauna) Norby III, Martha Norby, Laura LePage (Robin Urbaszewski), Mark (Jeanie) Norby and Paula Norby Krueger (Jeff Dahm); six grandchildren, Andrea (Troy) Olson, Luke (Ann Marie) Winskowski, Danielle LePage, Jacques LePage, Amanda Eckart, and Julia Eckart; her godchildren, Julie (Davis) Aubel, Kyle Halverson, and Linda Lucksinger; sister, Mary Louise Chapman, and nine special nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church. Please refer to LaRoy’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service.
The Rev. Gretchen Enoch will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.