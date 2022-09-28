Name: Laura Job
Age: 45 years old
Address: 723 S Court St
Livelihood: COO of Maya Enterprises
Family: My husband Andy and I have been married for almost 19 years and have been blessed with 4 children and 2 grandchildren.
Hobbies: I am an avid reader and am always learning. I am currently attending my third Mastermind Class. My family truly enjoys spending time with each other. My favorite times are our BBQs in the summer, and our weekend family dinners.
What should be the city's top priority in the next four years?
With the threat of a global economic recession and inflation on the rise, my priority is to review current spending practices within the city. We must curb spending, review our upcoming budget and determine how to prioritize our spending wisely. A balanced budget along with prioritization of spending for the benefit of the majority of our citizens is my priority.
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
I have physically walked almost all of Ward 1 and have asked that exact question to many residents. The citizens of Fergus Falls need to be informed and stay informed. It is a two way street. What better way to know what the citizens want than to verbally ask them. When I join the City Council, I would like to have a quarterly open forum held at a public location. I welcome and invite open communication with all residents of Fergus Falls. Please reach out to me via my public Facebook Group Page – Laura Job for City Council – Ward 1.
What is the most effective way to gauge and evaluate public sentiment?
After speaking to residents in our community, they feel as if their opinions are not being recognized through city representatives. We MUST have transparency and open communication for a healthy community with equal democracy. When we have a means of open and honest communication the council members will know what the public sentiment is. Inviting residents to voice their satisfaction and or approval of city expenditures in an open forum is one way of opening up communication. I will be a representation for Ward One and will vote on matters to represent their views.
How important for the city's growth is it to bring in new community entertainment opportunities (aquatic center, trails, etc.)?
New community entertainment opportunities are vital to all cities, including Fergus Falls. As long as we are fiscally responsible with each of these opportunities and the people of Fergus Falls are not burdened by the council’s decisions (ie: sales tax hikes, property tax hikes, special assessments), I am all for it. We have a lot of city spending with present projects; the first phase of Speis Park has cost the city 4.7 million dollars. The second phase is projected at 5 million dollars according to the May 16, 2022 city council minutes. We must be careful not to over leverage our citizens as a growing number of residents in Fergus Falls are at, or in their retirement age and on a fixed income. Lobbying for grants should be emphasized by our council and appropriate city administrators should be appointed to research, find and secure such funding.
How can the city encourage economic growth?
Economic development is an investment in growing our economy and enhancing the prosperity and quality of life for all residents. With that being said, we need to focus on business retention and expansion by supporting our local businesses. We need to foster business creation with entrepreneurs and startups. Entrepreneurial-ship is an asset to the community, but we are lacking support for big industry. In order for the community to bring industry, we need an economic program that will seek out and attract such businesses. Bemidji did this in their community and saw much prosperity.
When you envision the future of Fergus Falls, what does the future city excel at?
Our predecessors have done an excellent job at retaining small-town values, historic character, scenic beauty and sense of community. This is why we love our community.
We live in a rapidly changing world. Today, people and businesses can choose to live or work anywhere. We want our youth to want to come back to Fergus Falls to raise their families. Engaging the present children in our community is essential. Children who are more engaged in their community growing up statically have a higher chance of returning to the community post college to raise their families, thus fueling the economy. In order to do that we need to have businesses and companies that offer high paying jobs. The question is – how as a community can we start engaging our children? I don’t have an answer to that, but as a community we will work together to solve this issue.
Do you have a question for this candidate? Ask here: nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com/politics/post/laura-job----city-of-fergus-falls-city-council-ward-1-uMcqQJIG2DNWqwJ