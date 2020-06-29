LaVonne Gilbertson, 83, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Ashby, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home, under the care of her family and LB Hospice.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Ashby, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church.

The Rev. Dan Hermanson will officiate.

Interment will be at Pelican Lake Cemetery - Ashby.

Funeral arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Ashby.

 

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments