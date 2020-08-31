Fireworks start blaze at Carlos business
Juveniles lighting off fireworks Sunday near Skip’s Deluxe Auto Parts in Carlos caused a fire that brought out the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Carlos Fire Department.
The fire department found three vehicles engulfed in flames but was able to extinguish them.
Evidence gathered at the scene included a firework and testimony from a nearby resident that two juveniles had been shooting off fireworks when one went over a fence.
There were no injuries during the fire.
Unbelted driver injured on I-94 Friday
A 2019 Chevy Express eastbound on I-94 west of U.S. Highway 210 left the road and crashed into a median early Friday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 42-year-old Cyprian Onchiri Kambuuni was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with nonlife-threatening injuries. Kambuuni was not belted at the time of the crash.
Assisting at the crash site was the Fergus Falls Police Department
Animal control, police dodge skunk call
After animal control refused to help a caller with a skunk caught in a live trap the man asked a Fergus Falls police officer to render assistance. The caller, who called the police station Saturday from an address on State Highway 210 East, was given permission by the police to dispatch the animal in a safe manner.
Caller asks for help removing Facebook post
The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted Saturday about a hate crime. The caller said a picture had been taken of him by a shopper while he was conducting security for a Fergus Falls business. The photo had made its way onto Facebook along with several negative comments.
The officer answering the call found the complainant had concerns for his safety. The Facebook posting was considered free speech by his employer but he was encouraged to keep contacting Facebook.
Sheriff’s office uses drone in Blowers Township
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted Blowers Township officials by flying a Mavic 2 drone from a location near the intersection of 610th Avenue and 450th Street west of Sebeka.
The drone was looking for the source of an inland flooding issue. No obvious obstructions were found.
Female injured in motorcycle crash
A female motorcyclist traveling eastbound on 410th Street Saturday suffered head injuries after her bike left the roadway.
The biker was found conscious and alert according to the Otter Tail County deputy answering the call. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The injured biker was transported to St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for further evaluation. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. There was no indication of impairment.
Bulls visit farm on County Highway 41
When two black angus bulls showed up Sunday afternoon at a farm on County Highway 41, 6 miles northwest of Dent, a female placed them in a pasture and then called all of her neighbors who owned cattle. None of them were missing cattle.
The woman then took it upon herself to call the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office in case someone was missing cattle.
Deputy able to help worried caller
A caller who had not been able to reach his brother for two years told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening that he had become worried about him.
A deputy made contact with the man’s brother. The brother asked the deputy to pass his phone number along to his brother.
