Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that students will not be going back to school for the 2019-20 school year. The order by Walz ensures that students will finish out their year learning from their home with teachers providing lessons online. For the last month, students have been using distance learning to complete the remainder of the year from home with parents and guardians monitoring lesson plans prepared by district teachers.
Mikah Barfknecht, a sixth-grade student at Underwood Elementary School, is one of the many students who are now working on her lessons from home. So after a few weeks how has it been going for the young Rocket? “It is going good,” Barfknecht said of distance learning. “I like school better, but it’s OK.”
Barfknecht has been doing her classwork through Google Classrooms. For most classes, she has a daily check in for attendance where she answers a question and then begins the lesson. Barfknecht stated that her lessons vary in delivery as teachers will have video lessons, work from a program called IXL -- an online learning program -- and have assignments in workbooks. The classes have also had a few Google Meets so classmates can see each other.
Wyatt Huckeby, an eighth-grader in Fergus Falls, has been tackling his studies at home as well, but has found the way of learning tedious. “It’s been pretty good and all, but it’s already boring and we’re only four weeks in,” Huckeby said.
Much like Barfknecht, Huckeby uses Google Classroom and other programs for his lessons. One of the positives for the young Otter is the rate in which he completes his school work as lessons are put up weekly and he attempts to complete them well before the due date.
“Our teachers put up all the assignments on Monday and we have until Sunday to turn them in. I try to balance it out through the week like a whole day’s work only takes me a half an hour and I usually try to finish the whole week’s work between Monday and Wednesday so I can have the rest of the week to fish and have fun,” Huckeby added.
Both students mentioned that they have plenty of contact with their teachers through both email and Google Meet or Zoom meetings. Each mentioned that their teachers are quick to respond if they have questions about an assignment or project.
Barfknecht has also been able to continue some of the extracurricular activities. “I have Zoom 4-H every Tuesday and my classes through the Fergus Falls School of Dance are also held on Zoom two nights per week,” Barfknecht said.
Asked if they prefer distance learning from being in the classroom, both students agreed that they would rather be back in school.
“I would rather go back to school,” said Barfknecht. “I think it’s better when my teachers can explain things to me. I like being in the class with people. I never thought I would say it, but I actually miss going to school. I really miss my friends.”
“I like it at first but now I miss having the structure that I had before, like you must wake up at 6:30 a.m. and you can’t have your phone in class, and you can’t be done until 3:20 p.m. The stay-at-home stuff makes me slack,” Huckeby joked.
