Barbara Olson of Vining (left to right); Russ and Pat Juvrud of Henning; Jerry Wright of Glenwood who installed the officers, new president Henry Peterson of Underwood; MaryJane Peterson of Underwood; Jan Smith of Battle Lake, Marilyn Harbaugh of Battle Lake, Chuck Olson of Vining; Lorraine Underhill of Battle Lake; and Violet Moen of Henning were named the 2020 officers of the Leif Erickson Sons of Norway.