Leif Erikson, Sons of Norway of Vining officers for 2020 were installed during the winter film festival at the Battle Lake School recently.
Jerry Wright of Glenwood and a member of district team officially installed the group. The leadership team follows. Executive committee officers installed included: Henry Peterson of Underwood, president; El J Arntson of Battle Lake, vice president; Ann Rasmusson, incumbent of Battle Lake as secretary; Chuck Olson of Vining, treasurer.
Others elected or appointed officers include:
Directors: Lorraine Underhill of Battle Lake, Social; Barbara Olson of Vining as Cultural and Publicity; Membership, El J Arntson of Battle Lake; Sports, Wendy Grabow of Battle Lake.
Coordinators of projects and committees are: Schools - Russ Juvrud of Henning; cultural workshops, Dan Broten; Greeters-Pat and Russ Juvrud of Henning; historian - Sandy Sanders of Perham; librarian, Marilyn Harbaugh of Battle Lake; Webmaster: Gabra Lokken of Grove City; grants - Barbara Olson of Vining; Highway 78 cleanup - Wayne Hilchen of Vining; Setup - Jon Wigert of Henning and Nate Hanson of Vining; volunteers - Ann Rasmusson of Battle Lake; caring and sunshine, Lorraine Underhill of Battle Lake and Cele Olson of Ottertail; Go-Fer: David Jacobson of Fergus Falls; Violet Moen and Gloria Axelson, musicians.
Leif Erikson was founded in Vining in 1904 and has met continuously for the past 116 years. Sons of Norway is celebrating 125 years as a mutual benefit society at its founding and now is a fraternal organization principally representing people interested in Nordic heritage in the United States, Norway and Canada. Leif Erikson includes in its mission the promotion and preservation of the heritage and culture of Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden and to provide life insurance and other financial products to its members. Leif is one of 400 organizations which total about 50,000 members worldwide.
Membership is open to any woman, man or child interested in Nordic culture. Monthly programs for the community are held free to all with various presentations regarding the Nordic countries and modern day use of the culture and people descending from the original immigrants to the United States.
Cultural skills programs to be studied individually or in groups include: literature, music, genealogy, woodcarving, folkdancing, weaving, cooking, chip carving, ornamental carving, stamp collecting, hand-knitting, Hardanger embroider, and learning language.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.