The Fergus Falls Public Library has nearly 85,000 items available to borrow. And, yes, the majority of those items are books; we are a library after all. We also have a fair amount of circulating items that aren’t books. I like to joke that we’ll put a barcode on anything. I am going to share with you ten “non-book” items that you can borrow with your library card. These unique items in our special collections help showcase that public libraries are dynamic spaces and truly have something for everyone.
8mm Movie Projector: The Bell & Howell model 256 projector includes extra bulbs, instructions, and two movies (if you don’t have your own to watch). Loan period, one week.
Art: This special collection includes donated prints and paintings as well as curated pieces from local artists such as Charles Beck, Hope Berg, Kim Embretson, Jenny Field, Scott Gunvaldson, Eric Santwire, Nancy Valentine and Laura Youngberg. Checking out art is a great way to switch up your home or office decor. Loan period four weeks.
Board games: Our board game collection has grown over the years thanks to generous community donations. We have recently divided the collection into games geared for teens/adults and games for children/families. Loan period, three weeks.
Cake pans: From popular characters like Elsa, Lightning McQueen, and Mickey Mouse, to everyday items like butterflies, dinosaurs and football helmets, the library is sure to have a cake pan for your party needs. Loan period, three weeks.
Chess: This timeless game includes plastic pieces and a roll-up mat in a bag which makes it easy for transporting and outdoor play. Loan period, three weeks.
Digital Cameras: Nikon Coolpix L820 has 30x zoom, 16 megapixels, and full HD movie. Nikon D3200 has 24.2 megapixels,11 AF points, and full HD movie. Both cameras include a carrying case, quick start guide, and SD cards. Loan period one week.
Digital film scanner: The Kodak Scanza has an insert for 8mm film and an adapter for slides or negatives. It’s PC and Mac compatible and you can save your images directly to the computer or a microSD card. Loan period one week.
Fairy Tales Problem Solving Kits: Families can work together to try to build Rapunzel’s tall tower, a chair that Goldilocks can’t break, or a strong bridge to keep the three billy goats safe from the evil troll, in these fun, hands-on STEM activity kits from Lakeshore Learning. Loan period, three weeks.
Typewriter: Brother SX-4000 electronic typewriter. If anything, bring this home to amaze your children on how papers were written before computers! The satisfying sounds of the clicks as you type is an added bonus. Loan period, one week.
Vinyl: Records and turntables have never really left us but there has been a rise in the number of households that have a record player and vinyl music collection; mine included. FFPL received a generous donation of mostly classical albums which became the foundation of our now circulating collection. Thanks to support by the Friends of the Library, we have been able to add new vinyl as well, with a focus on Minnesota musicians. New records in this collection include music by Atmosphere, Bob Dylan, Lizzo, Trampled by Turtles, Prince, Hüsker Dü, The Replacements and Semisonic. Be sure to check out our vinyl listening station in its new location near the fireplace lounge. Pull up a chair and listen to some tunes with our turntable and headphones while looking out into the reading garden. Be sure to notice our beautiful custom record cabinet made by local furniture designer Brian Christensen of BC Woodshop. Loan period, three weeks.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian for the Fergus Falls Public Library.
