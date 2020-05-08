Tom and Stephanie O’Brien

Tom and Stephanie O’Brien are celebrating 50 years of marriage.  They were married on May 9, 1970, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.  Both are retired local school teachers. They enjoy their extended winters in Bonita Springs, Florida, pontoon rides on Pickerel Lake, cheering on the Gophers and being with their family and friends.  Their two children, along with their spouses, and their grandchild wish them a very Happy 50th Anniversary!

