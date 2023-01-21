The life of a library book can be an interesting journey. Some books have a long life on our shelves, while others have a limited shelf life. A book may inadvertently become a chew toy for a dog (this never ends well). A beverage may spill onto the pages, which most often results in the book being removed from the collection. Bindings break, pages fall out and sometimes an innocent child decides a book needs a bit of colorful adornment. These incidents limit a book's lifespan. Sometimes books are read until they fall apart, a great ending for a book to be sure. Most of the books added to the library’s collection are purchased new, however, donated titles comprise a significant amount of the library’s collection.



