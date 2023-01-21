The life of a library book can be an interesting journey. Some books have a long life on our shelves, while others have a limited shelf life. A book may inadvertently become a chew toy for a dog (this never ends well). A beverage may spill onto the pages, which most often results in the book being removed from the collection. Bindings break, pages fall out and sometimes an innocent child decides a book needs a bit of colorful adornment. These incidents limit a book's lifespan. Sometimes books are read until they fall apart, a great ending for a book to be sure. Most of the books added to the library’s collection are purchased new, however, donated titles comprise a significant amount of the library’s collection.
We often get phone calls asking if the library takes donated materials. Yes, we do. Donated books are of great benefit to the library. Donated books may be added directly to the collection. The library may have a copy of a book, but the donated book may be in better condition and we will replace the old copy with the newly donated copy. Consider a book like “The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin,” (a personal favorite), a book the library has in its collection. It is possible that the library's copy has been on the shelf for 20 years, perhaps checked out 35 times, the binding may be loose, the pages are thin, the print is small and it is discolored. One day, while sorting through donated materials, a beautiful copy of “The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin” appears. The donor of the book likely only read it once and it is in great condition. The donated copy will likely replace the old copy, which will, in turn, end up on the free cart.
Donations are highly valued, provided they meet the following criteria: they are in good repair, are void of odor, and are clean. The library cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, or condensed books.
Once a book is donated, the library staff member responsible for collection development sorts through the books to see if there are any titles they can add to the collection. If books are donated that the library already owns, we compare the condition of the donated copy to that of the book on the shelf. If we can swap them out, we do. Some donated books become prize books for our Sweet Reads and Summer Reading programs and others are given to the Friends of the Library who add them to the bookstore inventory. The proceeds from the Friends of the Library Book Store support library programs and the purchase of new books. Some donated books are placed on the free cart and quickly find a new home.
No one finds it easy to discard a book, but some books truly come to the end of the line and are destined for recycling. We can take comfort in knowing that they served their purpose.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone