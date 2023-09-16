A chill, but aloof, black and white cat named Chanel. A gothic style Catholic church complete with gargoyles. Vanilla custard with a caramelized crust that is pretty much perfection. What do these three items have in common? They can all be found within one block of my apartment in Vanves, France, and are a few of my favorite things I’ve discovered in my new (albeit temporary) neighborhood.
I’m at the halfway point of my two-month visit to France where I am working, part-time, as a Visiting Librarian for the American Library in Paris. While there are many different aspects of my time overseas I could have written about for this month’s column, I wanted to share with you what my home away from home is like and give you a glimpse into my life while working abroad.
Vanves, France, is a town (or, “commune” as it’s called here) located south-west of the capital city. It shares a border with Paris and is just on the other side of the 15th arrondissement. Paris is divided into twenty arrondissements, or municipal districts. Because the American Library in Paris is right next to the Eiffel Tower, the living and renting situation there is quite pricey. If you want a close-up terrace view of the Iron Lady, you are definitely going to pay dearly for it. After months of online searching for a rental that would be the right fit, I chose a small, two-bedroom apartment in Vanves through Airbnb. I needed a place that would accommodate my sister and two children when they came out for a visit. I also wanted a place away from the hustle and bustle of the city center. I chose wisely.
My rental is on the second floor of one of the many large apartment buildings in this neighborhood. In fact, Vanves, with a population of approximately 27,000 people, is surprisingly one of the most densely populated cities in France. Its total geographic area is only about .6 square miles. Compare that to Fergus Falls, with a population of approximately 14,000 and a little over 15 square miles in size. And while that is a lot of people in a small geographic space, it doesn’t feel crowded at all and my neighborhood is fairly quiet. There are certain sounds, however, that I can hear from my small balcony which fill me with joy. The sweet meowing of Chanel, a local cat who can be found sitting under the trees in the apartment square, guarding the building’s front door, or basking in a spot of sunshine. When she’s in the mood, she’ll accept a quick pet or head scratch. Another sound I love is the beautiful ringing of the bells of St. Remy’s church. I haven’t quite figured out the bell schedule as they ring not exactly on the hour, nor do they follow much of a consistent schedule, but they are always a lovely surprise when they chime. At the end of my street there is a primary school. When it’s time for recess, the sounds of children playing bounce off the tall buildings on my little cul-de-sac and put a smile on my face.
I haven’t yet explored the whole of Vanves but my immediate neighborhood has most everything I need. Within just a couple blocks of my apartment there is a grocery store which, although fairly small, has all the essentials plus a machine to bottle your own freshly squeezed orange juice, a fantastic wine selection, and, weirdly, a large amount of scented toilet paper. There are also beautiful parks, restaurants, bakeries, a chocolate shop, and a crêperie. I won’t go hungry here. La Maison, a charming French restaurant with floral wallpaper and red velvet seating, is my favorite local eatery and home of the aforementioned delicious crème brûlée.
My regular bus stop is in front of St. Remy’s and although the American Library is only a little over three miles from my apartment, it takes almost an hour to get there. My commute includes a bus, a train and a short walk. The pleasantness of that journey depends on the temperature (we’ve had some pretty hot days here and air-conditioning is basically non-existent) and how crowded the public transit is. Spoiler alert: sometimes it’s extremely crowded.
I’m looking forward to exploring more in my last month here, continuing to learn and strengthen my skills at the American Library, and ultimately win Chanel’s affection. Look for photos to accompany this column on FFPL’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian for the Fergus Falls Public Library