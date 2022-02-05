I’m not sure there is such a thing as a “typical day” for a librarian, which is actually one of the favorite reasons I love my job. I thrive on creativity, (mostly) organized chaos and serving my community. Oh, and coffee. I love the variety that comes with my profession and often say my job is always busy and never boring. I thought I would offer a glimpse into what a day can look like as a youth services librarian. Found below are some highlights from my work day on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
9 a.m. — marketing
When I worked for larger public libraries in Minneapolis and Pittsburgh, they had their own in-house marketing departments. For a smaller library like FFPL, we are the marketing department! Not only do the librarians here create and plan programs and events, we are also responsible for the advertising and promotion of these programs. This includes creating fliers, posting on social media and adding content to the library’s website. While time consuming, marketing is rewarding. It helps me take ownership and feel more connected to my events. I also love creating content in Canva, the library’s preferred website tool for graphic design.
10 a.m. — virtual reality (VR) demo
The library’s Digital Media Lab and Makerspace has lots of cool tech equipment like 3D printers, 3D pens, a sewing machine, button maker and more. We also have a Vive Pro virtual reality headset that was used frequently when the library first re-opened. The VR was out of commission for some time while waiting for a new part but it’s operational again and we’ll soon be offering time slots for the public to come use it. Some of the staff attended a refresher training on how to use it and we were able to experience riding a roller coaster, meditating on the beach and touring Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. I rode the coaster and would not recommend this if you get motion sickness! I’m looking forward to offering this virtual experience again for students in the near future.
11:30 a.m. — outreach
February is “I Love to Read” month and I visited my daughter’s first grade class at Adams School to read three picture books and hand out calendars and information on the library’s “Sweet Reads” winter reading program. I love visiting classrooms and making students laugh with silly books. I read “We Don’t Eat our Classmates” by Ryan T. Higgins, “Creepy Pair of Underwear!” by Aaron Reynolds and “Guess Again!” by Mac Barnett. Being able to visit your children in school is definitely a perk of the job! Side note: You can register for the winter reading program here: bit.ly/sweetreads2022
12 p.m.: webinar
I hurried back from Adams to attend a live, hour-long webinar via Zoom called “From Book Submission to SLJ Star” presented by School Library Journal (SLJ). SLJ is a monthly magazine for school and public librarians who work with children and teens. This webinar detailed how professional book reviews are crafted, the editorial process of reviews, and tips for writing them. FFPL staff are encouraged to participate in continuing education opportunities for professional development. Since COVID-19, the ubiquitous ease of Zoom has made attending online sessions like these much more feasible.
4 p.m. — Book Bunch Book Club
My weekly middle grade book club for 4th through 8th grade students meets on Tuesdays. “Book Bunch” is a read-aloud book club and we are currently about halfway through the novel “Stand Up, Yumi Chung!” by Jessica Kim. During Book Bunch, students come to the library for an hour each week to hear me read from a chapter book. I greatly enjoy the opportunity to read out loud to older children. The students munch on after school snacks and either follow along in their own copy of the book (provided to them by The Friends of the Library) or just sit and listen. It’s a lovely way to wind down after a busy day.
What’s in store for my work day tomorrow? Meetings, video editing and writing this column! Thanks for taking the time to peek inside a day of a youth librarian. It really is such a wonderful profession to be a part of.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.