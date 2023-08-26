Researchers at the University of Minnesota Duluth have bred a new tree dubbed InovaTree. It is a cross between the native cottonwood and the European Popular, both noted for being fast growing trees. This cross, introduced by Rolf Webber of the Natural Resources Research Institute, an applied research organization, hosted the commercial introduction of its InovaTree last week at a nursery in Bayfield County, Wisconsin. Dane Hauser is the fifth-generation owner of the family farm and nursery. He got 100 cutting from NRRI three years ago. He started them in his greenhouse then planted them out. His nursery is the only place where they were for sale this year. He sold two-month-old plants that were already five feet tall for only $19.99. They should be available in local nurseries next spring. The trees are expected to top 75 feet tall.
Webber, the director of NRRI, said “what you are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg as we introduce this species. I guess my point is, stay tuned.”
This is just one of thousands of other varieties that were developed and tested for disease resistance, rate of growth and drought resistance taking 30 years to develop. This variety is seedless, doesn’t shed cotton and grows like weeds. The heart shaped leaves turn yellow in the fall. They are good for wildlife habitat, firewood, and removing pollutants from water and soil. Like all trees they need full sun and well- drained soil. They are very environmentally tolerant but do need to be well watered or they will wilt. This may be the tree you want for a fast-growing windbreak, a privacy fence, or a quick source of shade. The developers have not said how sturdy this tree is in a windstorm or how long lived. Perhaps it should be considered a temporary planting until a slower growing, longer lasting one grows up.
The NRRI began experimenting with hybrid trees in the 1960s. The InovaTree is considered to be the best variety of the more than 1,000 new varieties of poplar in development. They are being developed for special applications such as carbon sequestering, pollution cleanup and managing stormwater cleanup. This is according to John DuPliss, a leader of the Forest and Land Research group. Another 1,600 are being tested for other superior characteristics. One of 5 new varieties being developed is an Eastern Cottonwood. This info from an article in the Minneapolis Tribune, author Christa Lawler
Are you a mosquito magnet? Some people get bitten over and over while the guy next to him never do. We emit over 300 compounds in signature blends including carbon dioxide, lactic acid and ammonia, plus whatever perfume, deodorant or other stinky stuff we put on this morning.
There is nothing we can eat or drink that repels mosquitos according to Laura C. Harrington a mosquito biologist, chairman of the department of Entomology at Cornell University.
Don’t try garlic. It doesn’t repel the biters but will make your friends avoid you. Mosquitoes are attracted to the chemicals emitted by the bacteria in limburger cheese, the same bacteria found on your feet which may explain why mosquitoes are attracted to stinky feet. Drinking alcohol may also increase attraction to some degree. There is some evidence that some blood types are more attractive to mosquitos, but that has not been proven. Since they carry yellow fever, malaria and other diseases, you want to avoid being bitten if possible. You may look like an idiot but wear long sleeves, long pants and long socks when you must go out. It gives the mosquitoes fewer targets.
