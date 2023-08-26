Researchers at the University of Minnesota Duluth have bred a new tree dubbed InovaTree. It is a cross between the native cottonwood and the European Popular, both noted for being fast growing trees. This cross, introduced by Rolf Webber of the Natural Resources Research Institute, an applied research organization, hosted the commercial introduction of its InovaTree last week at a nursery in Bayfield County, Wisconsin. Dane Hauser is the fifth-generation owner of the family farm and nursery. He got 100 cutting from NRRI three years ago. He started them in his greenhouse then planted them out. His nursery is the only place where they were for sale this year. He sold two-month-old plants that were already five feet tall for only $19.99. They should be available in local nurseries next spring. The trees are expected to top 75 feet tall.



