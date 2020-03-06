Recently, my colleague Brian Hansel wrote in his crime report that the control center in Pisgah Dam was calling Otter Tail County dispatch but all they could hear was static. When they tried calling back, the line picked up but, again, all they heard was static. It was a short brief in Thursday’s paper and while it was attributed to “phone issues,” obviously my mind immediately jumps to ghosts.
I love ghosts. I love everything about ghosts. I love their symbolism, their ephemerality, what they represent as “living” impressions of the past, of humanity’s collective history and trauma. My college senior thesis was all about Chinese ghost stories, analyzing the spiritual and historical roots of how they’re represented in novels and films.
I wouldn’t necessarily say I’ve ever seen a ghost, although I sometimes suffer from sleep paralysis that has manifested as seeing ghosts in my bedroom. Once, I thought I heard my mom come home and call for me; it even made the dogs bark. When I called back, though, nobody was home. Was that a ghost? I don’t know, I’m not hung up on it; I’ll be fine if I never see a ghost because as much as I love them, I don’t really want one of them to spook me. Ghosts in media, though, I can get behind, so here are a few of my favorite ghosts.
I’ll start with my favorite book ghost, and that goes to the ghost in Joe Hill’s “Heart-Shaped Box.” Actually, I hate this ghost, he’s mean and symbolizes how the effects of abuse extends past the death (or conviction, pertinent in this day and age) of the abuser, but Hill’s description of the ghost is the scariest I’ve ever read and is one of the only passages in horror that truly kept me up at night. There’s other ghosts in the book, too, and there’s some really interesting after-life world building that many ghost stories don’t go into, so this is definitely a must-read for any other ghost aficionados out there.
Next, my favorite movie ghost. This hands down goes to Tomas in Guilleremo Del Toro’s “The Orphanage.” It’s a Spanish language film so there is a subtitle hurdle there, but it’s so worth it. It’s a lovely, horrifying tale of a mother whose 7-year-old son goes missing following his discovery that he was adopted. She’s convinced he was led away by ghosts, or else kidnapped by a mysterious old woman she caught rummaging around in her shed. It’s such a deep, heartfelt look into grief, guilt and love.
My favorite video game ghost is probably Link in “Majora’s Mask.” He’s arguably not a ghost in this game, it’s just a fan theory that he died at the end of one game and “Majora’s Mask” is his exploration into the after-life and acceptance of death. One of the game’s opening lines is, “You’ve met with a terrible fate, haven’t you?” Framed that way, it’s an interesting journey where each of the quests he goes on signifies one of the five stages of grief. A key mechanic of the game is that he only has three days to save the world before the moon falls and destroys it, and of course “three days” is a common thread throughout stories pertaining to death.
My favorite comic ghost is the ghost girl in “Saga” who becomes the narrator’s babysitter. Izabel is a teenage girl who exists now as only a floating upper body, a ghost who haunts the planet where she died. She’s not the typical mournful ghost in that she’s still very much a teenager, she can be sassy and immature, but also has amazing perspective on what’s truly important in life and is very protective and loyal to her charge. She’s a great spin on ghost character tropes and is only one of the many amazing characters in the ensemble that makes up “Saga.”
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle Editor for The Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.