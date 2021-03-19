A few warm days doesn’t make spring, but it sure makes gardeners want to get their hands dirty. Now is the time to plan your garden, remembering the mistakes you made last year.
Vine crops, in particular, can be a problem. The regular ones can cover half the garden even before they start to set fruit. The bush versions are more well behaved but have only a few fruits. The exception to this rule is tomatoes. Determinate tomatoes grow, set fruit, then politely stop growing, all the tomatoes get ripe and then it just sits there taking up room. Indeterminate tomatoes grow, set fruit and continue to do both until a hard frost kills the plant. With this type, by the end of the year, you probably have canned or eaten all the tomatoes you wanted and still have green tomatoes on a very long vine.
Then there are the squashes. Some of the larger types need a wheelbarrow to haul them out of the garden. This is great if you have either 10 kids or the neighbors do. Admittedly, most of them do keep well but they still weigh 10-15 pounds and the vine is a real spreader. The bush types usually give you 4-6 squash and are 4-6 pounds, however, “Celebration” is listed as a bush-type squash 1 ½ to 2-pounds.
The catalog lied! Bunkey planted this one last summer. It took over the corn, overran the watermelon and produced over 40 of these little, delicious squash well into the fall. He has good neighbors. A good thing as all of them shared this bounty. They all commented on how good they were and how well they kept. They were delicious. They are pretty too. Small bright yellow with bright red lines in the ribs and splashed with bits of green. Petunia noticed that the big boy store had them advertised as decorations just before Halloween.
One watermelon that has done well in this area is a bush type, “Mini Love.” The melons are just large enough for two or three for a meal, about 7-9 pounds and it produces about six melons. If you have room for a large vine, expect a large melon. Crimson sweet will give you about 5 to 7 melons that run from 20 pounds to a whopping 35 pounds of delicious fruit. Both these melons are full of seeds but are much more flavorful than the seedless types.
Our longer, hotter summers will let you grow melons even if you have never been able to grow them before. Just start them inside so they have two sets of true leaves on the plant and protect them for a week or so from wind or direct sun by putting an old coffee can or other gallon can around them.
Set aside a corner of the garden to experiment with plants that you have never grown before. Like Chinese cabbage for your Asian cooking. If you like spinach, plant “Bull’s Blood” beets. The leaves have a similar taste but are milder than spinach. All beet leaves are good, but “Bull’s Blood” is grown just for the leaves. If you like cauliflower but not all the work of getting them white, try “Graffiti.” It’s purple! Purple beans and asparagus do turn green when cooked so it may be a surprise when it stays purple when cooked. You may want to eat this one raw. Kids might be a bit wary about eating a bowl of cooked purple vegetables.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
