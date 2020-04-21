Despite living in New England for the last 20 years, Joe Berman has stayed connected to his roots in Minnesota through his writing. Recently, 25 years of that writing has come to fruition in the form of his first novel, “Fergus Falls.”
The Fergus Falls of the novel is a fictionalized version of the real place, which Berman has only had the pleasure of visiting once a long time ago. “There’s nothing resembling the real Fergus Falls,” says Berman. “I chose Fergus Falls because it’s just outside of the Minneapolis metro area. ... Also, it’s in the middle of this triangle that’s bounded by Lake Wobegon in the middle of the state, Fargo, North Dakota, and Duluth, Minnesota, and those are all literary places,” with reference to the Coen brothers movie “Fargo,” the Gore Vidal novel “Duluth,” and Lake Wobegon of “A Prairie Home Companion.” Another reason to use Fergus Falls as the novel’s setting is because of its alliterative name.
In fact, Berman’s admiration of the city extends itself to his website, called the Fergus Falls Review. “I publish a blog, a sort of half-blog, half-literary site,” he says, “and a Fergus Falls resident did publish a poem there which I was very proud to do.”
The novel itself is 741 pages long and follows and eclectic cast of characters, including a few Minnesota favorites like Walter Mondale, Paul Wellstone and Rudy Boschwitz. “It’s a lot of overlapping stories, interesting people living in the town, and it builds to a weird climax. It’s been called a good-hearted social satire,” Berman says. “There were a lot of stories I wanted to tell. I wanted to tell some uplifting stories of people who started off with nothing, who started off with a
