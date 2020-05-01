Hulu recently added the TV show “What We Do in the Shadows” to their streaming service and, although I’ve only watched the first season, I already love it. It’s based off the movie of the same name, directed by Taika Waititi of “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Boy” (although “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” was also amazing) and Jemaine Clement of “Flight of the Conchords” (which Waititi also had a hand in) and those names should clue you in that it’s a very funny movie and therefore a very funny show.
Both the movie and the show follow groups of vampires who are roommates in the 21st century and are shot in a mockumentary style (think “The Office”). The movie takes place in New Zealand but the show takes place on Staten Island and follows four vampires: Nando the Relentless, a vampire from the Ottoman Empire; Laszlo Cravensworth, an English nobleman; Nadja, a Romani vampiress; and Colin Robinson, an energy vampire. There’s also the human Guillermo, Nando’s familiar (human servant) and hopeful future vampire, who is mostly relegated to doing menial tasks around the house and not allowed to participate in vampire-exclusive activities.
The vampires cling to traditions and things that they know, so they’re painfully (and hilariously) anachronistic in their style of dress, mannerisms and speech. One episode of the show has the group attending a local city council meeting because they've been tasked with taking over Staten Island (possibly all of America, or North America, they’re unclear on precisely what their task is). Of course, it ends poorly, but at the same time, nobody at the city council meeting feels their presence is all that strange simply because they’re used to all manner of people attending with bizarre requests.
In fact, the whole vampire schtick is played completely straight-- nobody thinks it’s all that weird that a group of people are dressed up and speaking like they’re from the 18th century. People might make comments (one passerby mentions to Nadja that goth is out of style and she reacts poorly) but half the comedy comes from these absurd interactions that Guillermo tries his best to smooth over. Colin Robinson is also a fairly normal human being, aside from his eating habits, but he feeds off the chaos the others sow so he’s usually not too miffed when things go awry.
In addition to trying to navigate a changed world, the vampires face their own struggles: Nadja and Laszlo are married so they often have to navigate what it means to maintain a healthy relationship across centuries; Nando struggles to accept that his homeland no longer exists; they all face having to stare down their own mediocrity, made evident in the realization that, after 100 years in America, they’ve only managed to “conquer” the street they live on, while one of their shipmates on the journey over from Europe has managed to conquer all of Manhattan.
“What We Do in the Shadows” is a fun, lighthearted show that very lightly touches on serious topics with levity and playfulness. It’s wonderful for getting out of the present day a little bit, although one scene cut me a little too deep: The group is visited by a very old vampire named Baron Afanas. He wants a “night on the town” to see the New World, so they take him to a bar. Watching the scene, I thought, “I wish I could go to a bar.” Baron is not impressed, though; the bar bores him. He says, “You people are as much fun as the plague. Remember the plague? And how much fun it was? That’s this.”
Yes, Baron, I remember the plague.
