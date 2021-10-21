The Fergus Falls Public Library gets by with a little help from our friends . . . actually; we get by with a lot of help from our friends. Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library group helps fund children’s programming, provide furniture and equipment, contributes funding for new and emerging technology, and helps support staff continuing education. In addition, the group has rallied countless times to advocate for the public library.
Oct. 17-23 marks the 16th annual National Friends of Libraries Week, and it’s the perfect opportunity for the administration, staff, and trustees of the Fergus Falls Public Library to give our friends a big shout out for all they do to make a difference for us every single day.
We know Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library is always looking for new members and volunteers. They have so much fun while working to make our community better. It’s easy to join, just visit the library’s website at ffpubliclibrary.org then click, “about us,” “support,” and “Friends of the Library.” Be sure to fill out the volunteer application while you’re there and you’ll get a quick response.
Joining Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library is a terrific way to make new friends of your own, and give back to our community and make the library even better.
Gail Hedstrom
Fergus Falls Public Library
