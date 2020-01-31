This Thursday at the Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest I won first place in the Dave Pyle New Journalist Award among all daily newspapers in Minnesota. It’s a very exciting award to win, especially considering I’ve only been writing professionally for a little less than a year. I started at The Daily Journal at the end of March 2019 and before that I was working at a Caribou Coffee in St. Cloud, trying to find a place in journalism after four years of teaching.
I’ve known since second grade that I wanted to be a writer when I wrote my first story. My second grade teacher had put out a pile of photographs and asked us to pick one and write a story around it. I think she only expected us to write a page, but I went ahead and wrote five, with illustrations. With the fire of storytelling in my heart, every time I went to visit my grandparents in Venezuela, I’d use my grandpa’s typewriter to write my story ideas. My grandpa, who didn’t speak English very well, always asked to read my writing and told me to keep it up.
In middle school, I got some harsh lessons about how society views artists -- pursuing art (in some communities, this extended to anything non-STEM) in college is a waste of time and money and you’ll never find a career with a stable salary. I’ve mentioned before that in high school I was pushed a lot to pursue business, economics or politics, but, having done some journalism through my high school paper and the St. Cloud Times, I decided that was where I would take my writing.
I started by freelance writing for a video game news website. My senior year of college, I studied abroad in Beijing and did an internship with NBC News while taking journalism courses at Beijing University. After graduating, though, I struggled to find work in journalism and ended up falling into teaching, which I did for four years. I quit and tried again because I knew that if I didn’t at least try, I would regret it.
It’s been a long and strange road from that second grade assignment to March 2019 when I came to Fergus Falls. Even since March I’ve learned a lot -- about this profession, about myself, about rural communities and Greater Minnesota, the list is actually so long because in almost every story I write I learn something new. I think that’s why the jump from teaching to journalism felt so natural: They both ultimately serve to inform and educate others and I get to learn along with everyone else (yes, teachers are learning things in the classroom, too).
It’s an honor to have won the award and I’m thankful for my editor, Zach Stich, who recommended me, as well as my coworkers at The Daily Journal who have been supportive of me. I’m thankful to my mom, who has watched me jumping around the globe and hasn’t yet told me that I need to settle down. I’m also thankful to everyone who’s read anything I’ve written, including you. Thank you for a wonderful first year in this beautiful community, and letting me share your stories with other readers.
As my first year as a professional journalist comes to a close, I hope to continue growing as a writer, being a voice and a face for other immigrants who are looking for success in this country.
