If you’re not sure what type of book you’re in the mood for, one great way to find your next read is to peruse the library’s new-books shelf. This will give you a variety of authors and genres to consider. It’s like a small snapshot of the library’s larger collection. On top of the new-books shelf you will find the latest edition of BookPage. BookPage is a monthly book-review publication made free to you through Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library. It features reviews, interviews and more. The latest edition has a holiday gift guide of 77 ideas for bookworms and bibliophiles. Here are some great fiction reads I found today sitting on our new shelf.
”We are the Brennans” by Tracey Lange.
I loved this family drama about the close-knit, Irish Catholic Brennan family. After years living in LA, as far from her family as she can get, Sunday Brennan returns to New York where she works in the family pub. Her ex-fiance hasn’t gone away, nor have the problems from her past that made her leave in the first place. This time though, she’s going to lean on her family instead of running away. The chapters switch perspectives, following the adult Brennan children, father and family friends. I tore through this in two nights. Recommended for fans of “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane and other family dramas.
”Ink and Shadows” by Ellery Adams.
This is the fourth installment of “The Secret, Book & Scone Society.” Nora Pennington, owner of a bookstore in Miracle Springs, North Carolina, specializes in selling her customers just the right book when they need it the most. This series is described by the publisher as “set within a quirky small-town club where the key to happiness, friendship — or solving a murder — can all be found within the pages of the right book …” Sign me up! I recommend starting with Book 1, “The Secret, Book & Scone Society.” This series is excellent on audio. On her website, Ellery Adams lists all the books mentioned in each installment.
”The Forest of Vanishing Stars” by Kristin Harmel.
Yona has grown up living in the woods, learning survival skills, separated from society. In the early days of World War II, she comes across a group of Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. Yona must learn how to open her heart after living so long in isolation, as she also reconciles with her past. A different perspective on WWII, this would be a good choice for fans of historical fiction.
”What Storm, What Thunder” by Myriam J. A. Chancy.
Haitian-Canadian-American writer Chancy brings us into the island community of Haiti before and after the 2010 earthquake. Chancy creates characters with depth. You’ll find yourself invested in their lives as they deal with the grief and trauma of life after the earthquake. Kirkus Reviews calls this “A devastating, personal and vital account.”
”The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides.
Mariana Andros, brilliant but troubled group therapist, knows that charismatic Cambridge Professor Edward Fosca is a murderer. How can she prove it though, when he’s universally beloved by staff and students, and especially the members of the female secret society called The Maidens? This would make a good binge read or listen.
”Crooked Hallelujah” by Kelli Jo Ford.
Fifteen-year-old Justine is growing up in the 1970s in the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma under her mother’s fierce religiosity. In a series of interlocking stories, Ford connects four generations of Cherokee women through different decades and perspectives. The Minneapolis Star Tribune calls this book “Stunning and lovable” and O Magazine notes that “Ford unravels the stirring ties that bind Native American women across cultural and generational chasms.”
Next time you stop in the library, take a look at the new-books shelf and see if you can find your next great read!