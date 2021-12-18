Last week, we shared our top 10 favorite adult reads as part of our 2021 “Staff Favorites Guide.” This week, I am going to share a medley of our favorite books for children, middle grade and teens. Make sure to check out our brochure from this year at bit.lyffplfaves21. You will also have access to our favorite guides from past years — all the way back to 2012! Print copies of our 2021 brochure are available at the library, located by the book display featuring this year’s favorite reads.
Children:
“Paletero Man” by Lucky Diaz. A vibrantly illustrated picture book about determination, kindness, community, the support of friends, and delicious ice pops on a hot summer day. Recommended by Krista Kugler.
“Eyes that Kiss in the Corners” by Joanna Ho. This beautifully illustrated picture book celebrates Asian heritage in a lyrical and delightful way. The author’s vivid descriptions truly appreciate and highlight the features one shares with generations. Simply stunning! Recommended by Emily Millard.
“Cat Problems” by Jory John. This book excellently captures the personality and daily adventures of a very curious kitten. The illustrations are charming and brilliantly create texture. The “purrfect” read aloud! Recommended by Gail Hedstrom.
“See the Dog: Three Stories about a Cat” by David LaRochelle. Dog needs some time off? Have no fear ... cat is willing to fill in for a day! Fans of “Elephant and Piggie” will enjoy the humor, silliness, and interactive text in this early reader book. Recommended by Krista Kugler.
“You Can Do It, Yasmin!” by Saadia Faruqi. My kids (ages 4 and 6) love this gentle series about Yasmin, a curious Pakistani American second-grader navigating school and life with her parents and grandparents. Recommended by Katelyn Boyer.
Middle Grade:
“The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling. This book is similar to “The Velveteen Rabbit,” but with some imaginative traveling to the World of Lost Things. A great story of hope, love, and forgiveness that brings magic and wonder to children and adults alike. Recommended by Danielle Jensen.
“The Sea in Winter” by Christine Day. After a traumatic knee injury, 12-year-old Maisie feels adrift in life while she is kept from participating in her true passion, ballet. A family trip back to her roots in the Native American Makah community may be her best chance to find a new way forward. This is a story about Maisie learning to overcome depression and accepting the help and love of others as she finds her joy again. Recommended by Emily Millard.
“Pawcasso” by Remy Lai. In this unique, full-color graphic novel, a curious dog takes center stage as he helps a young girl named Jo learn about forgiveness, friendship and the power of community. Both humorous and touching, this stand-alone comic will warm your heart. Recommended by Arielle McCune.
Teen:
“The Mary Shelley Club” by Goldy Moldavsky. New girl Rachel Chavez is eager to make a fresh start at Manchester Prep. Rachel struggles to fit in, and when she gets caught up in a prank gone awry, she ends up with more enemies than friends. A thrilling, fast-paced book that made me question everything I thought I knew. Recommended by Kelly Arntson.
“Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales” by Soman Chainani. Twelve fairy tales like you’ve never experienced them before. Told through a modern lens. Full of mystery and twists and spins. A diverse cast of familiar characters might leave you with more questions than answers. A wicked and delightful read. Recommended by Arielle McCune.
“The Woods Are Always Watching” by Stephanie Perkins. Neena and Josie decide to embark on one last adventure before parting ways for college, a three-day hike through Pisgah National Forest. Simmering tensions lead to a detour off the trail where a walking nightmare awaits. A horror movie in book format, I couldn’t read this in the dark. Recommended by Kelly Arntson.
We hope our staff favorites will help you discover new reads as well as find great gift ideas for friends or family members. Happy reading to our community and have a very merry holiday season!
Krista Kugler is the children’s services librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.